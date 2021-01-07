comscore Samsung Neo QLED, solar-powered remote control steal light at CES 2021
Samsung Neo QLED, solar-powered remote control steal the light at CES 2021

Samsung has unveiled a series of new TV technologies that will be a part of its 2021 TV lineup. The Neo QLED and microLED TVs are the highlights.

Samsung Neo QLED technology

The CES 2021 has begun in a rather unconventional format but that hasn’t dampened Samsung’s ambitions for demonstrating what it has in store for us. The company just revealed a bunch of new TVs brimming with exciting new features and technologies. The Neo QLED technology is the biggest highlight here while microLED technology makes its commercial debut. Samsung also showcased its updated The Frame series televisions as well as a new “green” remote controller with an eye on reduced carbon footprint. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s India launch today: What to expect

Neo QLED technology: What is it?

The Neo QLED technology is essentially Samsung’s way of describing its Mini LED technology on its 4K and 8K flagship TVs. Samsung describes the new technology using 1/40 the height of a conventional LED for backlighting. “Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin microlayers filled with many more LEDs. Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming—and allowing viewers to enjoy the content as it’s meant to be seen.” Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

Samsung The Frame

Samsung The Frame

In layman’s English, the Neo QLED packs smaller LED light sources without any lens for backlighting. Compared to the conventional LED backlighting, Mini LEDs help with better-localized dimming, improving the contrast as well as brightness. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport 120Hz WQHD+ display, a first for the company

Additionally, Samsung is using a Neo Quantum Processor that is using 16 different AI models to upscale content to 4K and 8K. With more AI models, Samsung says there will be gains in brightness, colors, and overall picture quality. The 2021 Neo QLED TV also get the 99 percent screen-to-body ratio, Slim One Connect box, object tracking based audio system, new game bar with variable aspect ratio, and more.

microLED TVs for consumers also revealed

Samsung Micro LED

Samsung also unveiled two microLED TVs in two sizes – 110-inches and 99-inches. The TV s will get the Samsung Smart TV platform, get 4×4 split-screen mode, and support for 5.1 channel audio. Samsung has not revealed the prices yet but the microLED technology could make these limited to the ultra-premium segment for now.

Samsung also revealed new models for it’s The Frame series televisions. The new model is now much thinner than the outgoing model and offers customers a choice of bezels in five colors and two styles. Samsung offers a subscription service to its TV Art Store that gets you access to over 1400 art pieces.

Solar remote controller

Samsung is going all-in on its intentions to go green and one of the ways it is doing so is by eliminating the need for AAA removable batteries. The new remote controllers for Samsung smart TVs in 2021 will have a rechargeable battery built-in and include a solar panel for recharging the battery. Samsung says the panel can charge the battery in both outdoor as well as indoor lighting. The controller is made of recycled plastic. Samsung says the remote can help save 99 million AAA batteries over the course of seven years.

  Published Date: January 7, 2021 10:22 AM IST

Best Sellers