Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster, will boost GPU performance on its smartphones

Samsung takes a page from Huawei and will soon introduce GPU Turbo boost tech for its smartphones.

  Published: January 23, 2019 9:43 AM IST
Samsung might be following on the footsteps of Huawei and Honor to introduce a GPU turbo-boost feature on its smartphones. With mobile gaming becoming a popular trend among smartphone users, it has become more important than ever for tech companies to offer improved GPU performance. Samsung took first bite at mobile gaming when it launched Fortnite as an exclusive on its devices with the launch of Galaxy Note 9 in August last year. Now, the company will boost the performance of GPU powering its devices in order to offer optimum gaming experience.

The Korean giant has trademarked the ‘Neuro Game Booster’ with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (UIPO) that hints at the launch of a dedicated AI based GPU booster. The name itself suggests that the Korean firm is looking at challenging Huawei, which announced GPU Turbo feature with the release of EMUI 8 and boosts gaming performance on some of its popular smartphones. The details of the trademark read: “Software for smartphones; … Computer application software featuring games and gaming; Artificial intelligence software.”

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ price and storage options leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ price and storage options leaked

The description accompanying the trademark filing does not reveal how the tech will work but it is clear that Samsung, like Huawei, will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to intelligently allocate system resources and thus boost the gaming performance. This comes after reports emerged last year that the company is developing its own GPUs for use on its smartphones and tablets. Samsung currently designs its own mobile processor but relies on ARM’s Mali graphics processors.

It is also not clear whether the tech will be restricted to its own chipsets or also work on devices powered by Qualcomm processors, which have Adreno GPU for graphics. The company is set to launch the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ at an event in San Francisco on February 20. These new devices will use Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 platform. We could see the new GPU boost technology debut alongside these two new devices, which will be targeted at power users and gamers alike.

