Samsung now lets you make an appointment at its stores via WhatsApp

What is a better and safer way to shop in the aftermath of COVID-19 your favourite smartphone? Samsung thinks it has ways to avoid crowding at its Samsung Exclusive Stores by letting customers make an appointment. Yes, similar to how you make appointments at the dentist, Samsung will now let you make one at its nearest stores in order to make for safe shopping experiences.

Samsung has initiated its "We Care for You" program in India to allow for safe shopping experiences with consumers. As part of the program, the company has introduced an appointment system for its stores. Additionally, customers can do the same using WhatsApp. There are extra reward points as well as offers for student buyers.

Samsung changes shopping post COVID-19

Appointment Shopping Service: Interested consumers can book an online appointment to shop at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Stores via "Shop by Appointment' portal. The customer can visit the store as per the appointment slot for one-on-one interaction an executive.

Samsung says that consumers can book appointment services at Samsung Smart Cafe via WhatsApp. You will need to send ‘Book’ on the number 9870494949 on WhatsApp, following which there are a few steps to get an appointment. This can also be used to avail Home Delivery and Home Demo service.

Home Delivery and Home Demo: Consumers can experience and purchase Samsung devices from their homes by booking home delivery or home demo on the “Experience Samsung at Home” portal. Samsung says that all safety guidelines are followed in-home visits and transactions are made digitally

E-Invoice on WhatsApp: Consumers can receive their invoices on WhatsApp to avoid contact for safety.

Special discounts:

Consumers will get special reward points if they were previously Samsung customers and booked services via WhatsApp. The eligible devices include the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE 5G among others. Students can also avail special discounts on Galaxy Tabs, Galaxy Smartwatches and Galaxy Buds.

Samsung also has a referral program that rewards customers with Smart Club benefits up to Rs 7,500 by referring their friends and family to purchase select Galaxy smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. Both the consumer and the friend will get reward points on the purchase of eligible devices like Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE 5G among others.