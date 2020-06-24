comscore Samsung offers Android 10 update to Galaxy Tab S4 | BGR India
Samsung offers Android 10 update to Galaxy Tab S4

The new version comes to the devices over the air and brings support for dark mode, cleaner icons and more.

  Published: June 24, 2020 5:26 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-tab-s4-bgr-1

Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 and Galaxy Tab S5e are getting new update this week. The company is offering the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.1 to these devices. This is the same version which was earlier rolled out to Galaxy Tab S6. As noted by the company, you get new features from Google based on user feedback. But you have apps like Calculator, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Notes that need to be updated individually after you update your OS. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

The update is rolling out to LTE version of the tablet in France, with other countries likely to get it soon. The new firmware build T835XXU4CTF5 also offers June security patch to the device. With Android 10 board, the software now supports dark mode, offers cleaner icons, adds full-screen gestures and much more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 Review: Great battery in an average package

In addition to the Galaxy Tab S4, people with Tab S5e in the UK are also getting the update. Their firmware version T725XXU1BTF7 also comes with June security patch. Samsung was expected to offer these updates in July but the company has made an earlier than expected roll out. With this, all three Galaxy Tab S devices now running on the latest Android-based One UI version. Also Read - Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

Earlier this year, Samsung rolled out update for its Galaxy Tab S4 devices with March 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 made its debut in August 2018. The device features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with WXGA (1600 x 2560 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Samsung has also added an 8-megapixel front snapper for selfies and a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor at the back. Connectivity options for the tablet include LTE, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 24, 2020 5:26 PM IST

