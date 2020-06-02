comscore Samsung offers June security update for Galaxy S10, S20 and Note 10 |
The new update merely offers security improvement, and fixes slew of bug issues in the unlocked version of devices.

  • Published: June 2, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Samsung has rolled out Android security update version June 2020 for Galaxy S20, Galaxy 10 and Note 10 series. The update is available over the air (OTA) for unlocked version phones in the US. Samsung has traditionally been slow with pushing out basic security updates over the years. So it’s good to see the South Korean giant changing its habit for good. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM to be available soon: Price in India, specifications

Offering latest security update right on time ensures the devices are protected from any possible issues. This can be used by attackers to gain access to the device. The update is rolling out in the US for now but we expect Indian units to get it in the coming weeks. Also Read - Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed; here is when you will get the update

As per the details given here, the update for Galaxy S20 series is sized at 216MB. For Galaxy S10 users it is at 198MB. The update is not available for devices locked to carrier in the region. We still don’t know the update size for the Note 10 users. To check the software update, one just needs to head over to Settings > Software update. Also Read - Samsung Android Go smartphone spotted online again ahead of official launch

Samsung had rolled out software update for the Galaxy S20 series in April as well. SamMobile reported that the update was released for LTE and 5G models. It bumped up the software version to G98xxXXS2ATD5. The update also included stability improvements, bug fixes, and other improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-booking offer

Back in India Samsung has once again extended Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers till June 30, 2020. This extension is for consumers who pre-booked the phone in India during the launch offer period. But have been unable to redeem the benefits of the offer due to the ongoing lockdown in the country. Previously, Samsung had extended it till June 15.

Pre-booked customers who purchase and activate their S20 devices between May 4 to May 31, 2020 are eligible for the e-voucher. These vouchers can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on Samsung.com.

