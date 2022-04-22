comscore Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Officially Launches Exynos 1280 Soc For 5g Mid Range Smartphones
News

Samsung officially launches Exynos 1280 SoC for 5G mid range smartphones

News

Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC already powers a few mid-range phones including Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy M33.

Untitled design - 2022-04-22T085032.225

Samsung has launched a new chipset called Exynos 1280 that comes with enhanced 5G and AI capabilities. The chipset has already been deployed in a few mid-range Galaxy smartphones including Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy M33. Samsung claims that this processor will bring efficient computing and graphics performance to 5G smartphones. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

Samsung Exynos 1280 specifications

Display: FHD+ @120 Hz Also Read - Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Memory: LPDDR4x Also Read - Apple maintains second spot in worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1, Samsung leads

Process technology: 5 nm EUV

CPU: Two Cortex-A78 @2.4Ghz + Six Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz, 64-bit

GPU: Arm Mali-G68

AI Engine: AI Engine with NPU, 4.3 TOPS

Modem: 5G NR Sub-6GHz + 5G NR mmWave 1, 2.55 Gbps DL, 1.28 Gbps UL, global 5G multi-SIM

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO with Dual-band (2.4/5G)

Camera: Single camera up to 108 MP, Triple camera up to 16 MP, 4K video @30fps recording and playback

Storage: UFS v2.2

Other: Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio Rx, Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS

Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC features

As mentioned earlier, the new Samsung chipset is built on 5nm EUV technology and comes with an octa-core CPU that has two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz and six Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0GHz. As for the GPU, the chipset comes with Arm Mali-G68 and sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity.

Additionally, it offers support for a 108MP camera, 16MP triple camera setup, and 4K video recording. As for the display, Samsung reveals that it supports FHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

The chipset is produced by Samsung Foundry with the help of Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) technology. This technology boosts the power consumption and battery efficiency of the chipset. With multi-frame image processing, Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC produces clearer images with less noise and sharp details.

According to Samsung, the chipset also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) that brings AI functions like scene segmentation, real-time motion analysis and multi-object surveillance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 9:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000
Photo Gallery
Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000
Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000

Photo Gallery

Best smartwatch you can buy under Rs 2000

Top TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 (April 2022)

Photo Gallery

Top TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 (April 2022)

Looking for TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000? Here are our top picks

Photo Gallery

Looking for TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000? Here are our top picks

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Best phone with Headphone Jack (April 2022)

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack (April 2022)
Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera (April 2022)
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल का यह खास डूडल दिखाएगा ग्लोबल वॉर्मिंग की हकीकत

Electric Scooter की बैटरी फटने से हुआ बड़ा हादसा, Pure EV ने वापस मंगवाए 2000 ई-स्कूटर

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series में मिलेगी EV वाली बैटरी तकनीक!

OnePlus 10 में मिलेगी 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग, स्पेसिफिकेशन ऑनलाइन लीक

New State Mobile April Update हुआ लाइव, मिनी गेम और सर्वाइवर पास समेत जुड़े कई नए आइटम

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
News
Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer

News

Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer
Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications
OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace launched with 150W SuperVOOC charging
Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

automobile

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers