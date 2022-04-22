Samsung has launched a new chipset called Exynos 1280 that comes with enhanced 5G and AI capabilities. The chipset has already been deployed in a few mid-range Galaxy smartphones including Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy M33. Samsung claims that this processor will bring efficient computing and graphics performance to 5G smartphones. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

Samsung Exynos 1280 specifications

Display: FHD+ @120 Hz

Memory: LPDDR4x

Process technology: 5 nm EUV

CPU: Two Cortex-A78 @2.4Ghz + Six Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz, 64-bit

GPU: Arm Mali-G68

AI Engine: AI Engine with NPU, 4.3 TOPS

Modem: 5G NR Sub-6GHz + 5G NR mmWave 1, 2.55 Gbps DL, 1.28 Gbps UL, global 5G multi-SIM

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO with Dual-band (2.4/5G)

Camera: Single camera up to 108 MP, Triple camera up to 16 MP, 4K video @30fps recording and playback

Storage: UFS v2.2

Other: Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio Rx, Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS

Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC features

As mentioned earlier, the new Samsung chipset is built on 5nm EUV technology and comes with an octa-core CPU that has two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz and six Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0GHz. As for the GPU, the chipset comes with Arm Mali-G68 and sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity.

Additionally, it offers support for a 108MP camera, 16MP triple camera setup, and 4K video recording. As for the display, Samsung reveals that it supports FHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

The chipset is produced by Samsung Foundry with the help of Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) technology. This technology boosts the power consumption and battery efficiency of the chipset. With multi-frame image processing, Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC produces clearer images with less noise and sharp details.

According to Samsung, the chipset also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) that brings AI functions like scene segmentation, real-time motion analysis and multi-object surveillance.