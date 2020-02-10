Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Z Flip, a folding phone at its unpacked event on Tuesday in San Francisco and now a commercial for the device aired during the Oscars Academy Awards show giving a first look at the phone outside of leaked images and videos.

The commercial was spotted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, who shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh.”

In the video, the Galaxy Z Flip is mostly shown sitting on a table and folded at a 90-degree angle. Recently, a report claim that the device will be priced between $860 and $1,295. The pricing is significantly lower than the $1,500 price tag of the Motorola Razr that is driven by the outdated Snapdragon 710 chipset, while the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

Based on the previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera at the top. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

For photography, the smartphone will have a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup is said to include a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device also features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Geekbench listing details

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip scored 725 in single-core tests, and 2,610 in multi-core tests. On the software front, the device was seen with Android 10 OS. Under the hood, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor. In terms of memory, the device comes with 8GB of RAM.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hasn’t been officially released yet. Hence, the Android software of the device should still be in its testing phase, which results in the underperforming scores, that should not be considered as definitive. We should wait for scores of actual retail models to see it hold in real-life situations.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline