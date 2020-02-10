comscore Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung's commercial for the Galaxy Z Flip aired during the Oscars Academy Awards show giving a first look at the phone outside of leaked images and videos.

  • Published: February 10, 2020 4:22 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-teased-commericial-oscars-2020

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Z Flip, a folding phone at its unpacked event on Tuesday in San Francisco and now a commercial for the device aired during the Oscars Academy Awards show giving a first look at the phone outside of leaked images and videos.

Related Stories


The commercial was spotted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, who shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh.”

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch: Here's the changelog

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch: Here's the changelog

In the video, the Galaxy Z Flip is mostly shown sitting on a table and folded at a 90-degree angle. Recently, a report claim that the device will be priced between $860 and $1,295. The pricing is significantly lower than the $1,500 price tag of the Motorola Razr that is driven by the outdated Snapdragon 710 chipset, while the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Based on the previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera at the top. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

For photography, the smartphone will have a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup is said to include a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device also features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Geekbench listing details

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip scored 725 in single-core tests, and 2,610 in multi-core tests. On the software front, the device was seen with Android 10 OS. Under the hood, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor. In terms of memory, the device comes with 8GB of RAM.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hasn’t been officially released yet. Hence, the Android software of the device should still be in its testing phase, which results in the underperforming scores, that should not be considered as definitive. We should wait for scores of actual retail models to see it hold in real-life situations.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 10, 2020 4:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020
Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and others

Deals

Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and others

Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboards at Oscars 2020

News

Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboards at Oscars 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboards at Oscars 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020
Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and others

Deals

Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and others
Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे पहली बार फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत और सेल ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

WhatsApp ने iOS के लिए जारी किया डार्क मोड अपडेट

Flipkart TV Days : स्मार्ट टीवी खरीदने का शानदार मौका, मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट

कॉल ऑफ ड्यूटी (Call of Duty) को 15 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने किया डाउनलोड

वोडाफोन (Vodafone) रिचार्ज या बिल पेमेंट पेटीएम (Paytm) से करें और पाएं 2,500 रुपये का कैशबैक

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G launch set for February 24 at MWC 2020
Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboards at Oscars 2020

News

Taika Waititi calls out 'horrendous' Apple MacBook Pro keyboards at Oscars 2020
Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench