Samsung One UI 2.1 to reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
Samsung One UI 2.1 will come to Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and Note 10

Taking a look back at past updates, it is likely that Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineup will be the first to get the Samsung One UI 2.1 update. Let's take a closer look at all the changes.

  • Published: March 13, 2020 3:52 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review

Credit - Rehan Hooda

The last couple of Samsung-branded flagship smartphones come with the latest Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.1. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip. The rest of the devices have not received any update to the newer version. However, it looks like the company has just revealed update plans regarding the latest One UI 2.1. According to the latest information online, a Samsung community moderator confirmed plans about the update. The company is planning to roll out the update to older flagship devices. Let’s take a closer look at the upgrade plans.

Samsung One UI 2.1 update plans

According to SamMobile, the company will roll out the Samsung One UI 2.1 update to older flagship smartphones. These devices include the Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and Note 10 series. Though, the company did not share any expected timeline for the upgrade. Taking a look back at past updates, it is likely that Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineup will be the first to get the update. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at all the changes in the Samsung One UI 2.1. This new version also comes with some features that require new hardware like the screen refresh controls.

Watch: Galaxy S20+ First Look

Hardware dependent features will obviously run on older devices. Taking a look at other One UI 2.1 updates, features such as Screen Zoom options, and Samsung Quick Share can likely reach older devices. We are unsure if the update will ever reach other mid-range or budget Samsung devices.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price 66900 69999
Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 3:52 PM IST

