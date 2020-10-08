Samsung changed its software outlook with the One UI few quarters back. The company redesigned its interface to make it less clunky and offer it without bloatware. And it has consistently looked to make things better for users, offering the latest updates at the earliest. With the rollout of Android 11, the brand is already busy working on its next iteration of One UI. This is why most people will be pleased to know that One UI 3.0 version is now getting a public beta release. However, this is limited to the US market for now. But we can expect Samsung to offer it for other countries very soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to get quarterly security updates now

The roll out is coming to Galaxy S20 series of devices in US. Samsung is making minimal changes to the feature set of One UI 3.0. Making sure you get the best of Android 11, coated with some in-house features at the top. The report from Sammobile says the One UI 3.0 beta roll-out will gather pace in the coming weeks. And countries like China, Germany, India, and Poland among others should be getting it soon. Those interested to be part of the beta program can sign up via the Samsung Members app. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features

We’re keen to see if the One UI 3.0 version offers a more fluidic experience. So, you can get the best use of a 120Hz refresh rate screen on a high-end device. Also Read - Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

Samsung, Huawei, and Apple lead Q2 mobile shipment charts

According to the latest industry report, Q2 2020 saw a shipment of around 297 million units. This is a 20 percent drop compared to the 370 million units shipped in 2019. The report says brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Apple took the top three spots in the global shipment charts for the quarter. Samsung lead the segment, with 54.7 million units shipped, giving them a 20 percent market share.

Huawei managed to pick up the pieces as well, courtesy of its demand in the Chinese market. Because of which, the brand shipped around 54.1 million units, giving them 20 percent market share as well. Finishing the top three, we have Apple, thanks to the crazy demand for the iPhone 11. The Cupertino-based giant shipped a decent 38.3 million units, giving them a 13.8 percent market.

