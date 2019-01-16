comscore
Samsung opens Android 9 Pie One UI beta registrations for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

Samsung has opened up the registrations in India first.

  Published: January 16, 2019 5:10 PM IST
Along with the beta update registrations for Galaxy Note 8, Samsung has also opened up the registrations of Android 9 Pie-based One UI beta program for last year’s Galaxy S series flagship duo. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users will now be able to take part in the beta program and registrations for the same has gone live in the Samsung Members app.

Samsung has opened up the registrations in India first, reports Sammobile. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners can enroll their devices for the latest Android 9 Pie-based OneUI beta update program through Samsung Members app. It is reported that Android firmware versions in beta for the S8 and S8+ will come with software version G950FXXU4ZSA5 and G955FXXU4ZSA5 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S10 global unveiling set for February 20

Samsung Galaxy S10 global unveiling set for February 20

While the final stable update for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to rollout in February, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users may need to wait until March, going by Samsung’s Android Pie roadmap.

The overlay bump of current Experience UI, the Samsung OneUI, is all about design improvements that are meant to make usability easier. This includes tweaks for one-handed usage despite the increasing screen sizes, and a general de-cluttering of the interface.

Samsung recently started rolling out stable builds of the latest Android Pie update to its Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy S9 smartphones, to users in South Korea and India. With the 2018 flagships taken care of, it appears that the South Korean technology major has now turned its attention to last year’s premium range of smartphones.

  Published Date: January 16, 2019 5:10 PM IST

