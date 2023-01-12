Samsung Galaxy S23 Series pre-bookings start in India ahead of Feb 1 launch: Check details here

Samsung has confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will take place on February 1 and the company will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones with a few other things during the event. Now, the smartphone maker has announced that the consumers in India can pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy S series smartphone. Also Read - Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1: Here's what we expect

Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in and leading retail outlets across India. Consumers who pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone will get pre-reserve benefit worth Rs 5000. To avail the benefit, consumers need to purchase and activate the device before March 31, 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have at least three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three smartphones will have a premium design and are likely to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. These smartphones are expected to offer improved night photography and videography, especially on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

The Galaxy S23 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout. It will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging technology.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other, is tipped to get a 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 4,700mAh battery and support both 15W wireless charging and 25W wired fast charging technology.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. It will offer a peak brightness of 2200 nits, highest in the series, and a new 200MP primary camera. The phone’s quad camera system will also include two 10MP telephoto lens with 3x and 10x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone is tipped to get a 5000mAh with support for 25W fast charging technology.

All the three phones in the series are tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and get a 12MP selfie camera.