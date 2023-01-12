comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Series pre-bookings start in India ahead of Feb 1 launch: Check details here
Samsung opens pre-reserve for Galaxy S23 series in India ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have at least three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

  • Samsung has confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023.
  • One can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999.
  • Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series pre-bookings start in India ahead of Feb 1 launch: Check details here

Samsung has confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will take place on February 1 and the company will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones with a few other things during the event. Now, the smartphone maker has announced that the consumers in India can pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy S series smartphone. Also Read - Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1: Here's what we expect

Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in and leading retail outlets across India. Consumers who pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone will get pre-reserve benefit worth Rs 5000. To avail the benefit, consumers need to purchase and activate the device before March 31, 2023. Also Read - Samsung set to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have at least three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three smartphones will have a premium design and are likely to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. These smartphones are expected to offer improved night photography and videography, especially on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have 256GB base storage, 1TB max storage

The Galaxy S23 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout. It will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging technology.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other, is tipped to get a 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 4,700mAh battery and support both 15W wireless charging and 25W wired fast charging technology.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. It will offer a peak brightness of 2200 nits, highest in the series, and a new 200MP primary camera. The phone’s quad camera system will also include two 10MP telephoto lens with 3x and 10x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone is tipped to get a 5000mAh with support for 25W fast charging technology.

All the three phones in the series are tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and get a 12MP selfie camera.

  Published Date: January 12, 2023 2:15 PM IST
