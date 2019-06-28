Samsung out-folding smartphone to launch soon

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy S10-series in February this year. It was set to release in April, but after the display issues encountered by reviewers, Samsung pushed back the launch. The company even refunded the money to customers who pre-ordered the device. Now, reports hint that Samsung is gearing up to launch its second foldable smartphone. This Samsung phone will come with an out-folding mechanism.

Samsung out-folding smartphone details

The Samsung out-folding smartphone will be similar to the Huawei Mate X. Reports even indicate that Samsung plans to launch it before the Mate X launch in September. According to a report on KoreaHerald, Samsung has already started mass production of the out-folding smartphone.

“The launch date has yet to be unveiled, but it’s likely to be earlier than the date set for Huawei. Suppliers have already begun mass-producing major parts, and possibly even the phone itself,” sources told Korea Herald. With the Galaxy Note 10 set to launch on August 7 in New York, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the announcement at the event.

Huawei was set to launch the Mate X in June, but following Galaxy Fold woes, the company pushed back the launch to refine it further. Huawei is also stuck between US and China trade war, which resulted in losing access to full licensed version of Android. Could these setbacks help Samsung trump over Huawei?

Samsung foldable clamshell phone

Meanwhile, Samsung was also recently reported to be working on a folding phone with clamshell design. This folding smartphone could closely resemble the iconic Moto Razr from Motorola. It will reportedly launch sometime in early 2020, with mass production to start in late 2019. The clamshell folding phone from Samsung could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. On the outside, a 1-inch display for notifications and time is also likely to be present.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

Story Timeline