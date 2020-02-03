A new patent by Korean technology giant Samsung has hinted at a completely new design that the brand may work on later. The new design for a smartphone screen offers a new shape for the screen with curved edges on the top and bottom. The new ‘arcs’ on the top and bottom are actually both secondary displays.

Samsung won the race against Huawei for the launch of the world’s first foldable screen smartphone despite a major setback. However, the brand has since never looked back. The Korean company is already on its way to launch a second foldable clamshell device. Further, there are even talks of a ‘true’ Galaxy Fold successor in the pipeline.

Coming back to the new design, the unique curved screen is actually constructed with three parts. The first of these is a standard rectangular screen in the middle of the Samsung smartphone. The other two are the secondary display ‘arcs’. Though acting in unison, the two arcs are not a part of the main screen. They will also not behave like an extension of the main screen at all times.

During media and gaming, the Samsung phone’s edges will now act as quick shortcut bars. These will provide quick access to important settings and notifications, without interrupting your game’s on-screen space. The arcs will also adapt according to your needs and will show shortcuts based on whatever supported app you are using.

The new Samsung design was spotted by Dutch blog LetsGoDigital. However, note that the design is still a patent. Hence, whether or not the phone will be commercially available is still up in the air. The phone, if launched would be Samsung’s fourth smartphone with a unique touch screen. The brand already has the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z flip and the new rumored Galaxy Fold 2.

