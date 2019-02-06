comscore
Samsung patent reveals next-gen S Pen with camera, optical zoom features

There is a possibility we may see this on the Galaxy Note 10.

  Published: February 6, 2019 1:09 PM IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Note is one of the powerful series in the flagship smartphone line-up, and the S Pen stylus being at the heart of it. The South Korean giant reinvented the S Pen for the Galaxy Note 9, where it added Bluetooth functionality. Now, if the latest patent granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is to be believed, the next-gen S Pen is all set to become even more powerful.

Spotted by PatentlyMobile, the next-gen S Pen could come with a superior camera with optical zoom functionality. The patent design shows how Samsung could add an image sensor and a lens inside the S Pen. It also shows how it could convert the image signal into electrical one, and controlled wirelessly by another device.

The patent further hints at optical zoom functionality, which can be controlled wirelessly by other device (such as a smartphone). There will be “an optical system configured to perform an optical zoom and comprising at least one lens,” the patent reveals. Like in case with all other patents, it’s not like we would see the new functionality on the Galaxy Note 9 successor.

Most times, the features mentioned in the patents don’t even make it to the official product, but an S Pen with camera and optical zoom does sound interesting. It can help Samsung do away with the punch hole camera, and notches thus offering a full screen, edge-to-edge display.

Currently, the S Pen on the Galaxy Note 9 lets you use it has a camera shutter for clicking photos. It also lets you switch between the front and rear cameras, use the S Pen to control music and video playback, presentation slides, and more. This is all in addition to taking regular notes.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2019 1:09 PM IST

