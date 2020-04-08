Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

A new patent by Samsung has hinted at a new quad-curved display technology. Currently, one will notice that a curved display is prominent only on the left and right sides of a few Samsung phones. A new patent shows an image with the top and bottom sides curved, leaving bezels only on the corners of the handset. The latest patent was filed back in July 2019 and was published by World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) last month.

It was first spotted by a Dutch tech website LetsGoDigital. It suggests that the corners of the phone will have a metallic frame, which will serve the purpose of durability, and offer extra protection. The new quad-curved display technology means that there will be very little space for the usual buttons and ports. This further hints that Samsung could include an in-display fingerprint reader and add a selfie camera under the screen.

However, note that the design is still a patent. Hence, whether or not the phone will be commercially available is still up in the air. Besides, In February this year, a Samsung patent hinted at a completely new design that the brand may work on later. The design for a smartphone screen offers a new shape for the screen with curved edges on the top and bottom. The new ‘arcs’ on the top and bottom are actually both secondary displays.

The curved screen is actually constructed with three parts. The first of these is a standard rectangular screen in the middle of the Samsung smartphone. The other two are the secondary display ‘arcs’. Though acting in unison, the two arcs are not a part of the main screen. They will also not behave like an extension of the main screen at all times. During media and gaming, the Samsung phone’s edges will act as quick shortcut bars.