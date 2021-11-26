Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series … for good

Samsung skipped launching a Galaxy Note series this year. Earlier in 2021, the South Korean company informed to bring a new Note series next year. Looks like, the smartphone manufacturer is not living up to its words this time. As per a new report coming all the way from South Korea, Samsung has permanently discontinued the Galaxy Note series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera details tipped: All you need to know

While the company hasn’t officially revealed any specific details on the same yet, rumours suggest that the company now wants to focus on foldable more. Samsung reportedly believes foldable has a lot of potentials and going forward that’s going to be the future of smartphones. Also Read - Samsung tipped to launch these products next year: All you need to know

Focus on foldable

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer already offers a range of foldable devices globally as well as in India. Earlier this year, the company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 in the country. The latter received a great response from consumers and that’s mainly because of the form factor and such an interesting price tag. Also Read - Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

The Galaxy Z Flip3 currently starts at a price of Rs 84,999 while the Z Fold3 starts at a price of Rs 1,49,999 as mentioned on the official Samsung website. Year-on-year Samsung has improved its foldable’s experience. Read our Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 review here.

To cast your vote for other categories click here

By discontinuing the Galaxy Note, Samsung wants to shift its focus completely to the foldable. As per shipments, the Galaxy Z Fold alone targets up to 13 million. In comparison, the Galaxy Note10 and Note20 series received around 12.7 and 9.7 million orders in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Considering the trend, it makes complete sense to shift focus to foldable.

Some media reports also suggest that Samsung is stopping the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra production in 2022, which again makes sense considering it has been more than a year since these models have been released. Currently, the company is reportedly working on the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which are to be released in the first half of 2022 at the Unpacked event.