comscore Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series … for good
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series … for good
News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series … for good

News

Samsung is not living up to its words this time. As per a new report coming all the way from South Korea, Samsung has permanently discontinued the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung-Galaxy-Note-20-Ultr

Samsung skipped launching a Galaxy Note series this year. Earlier in 2021, the South Korean company informed to bring a new Note series next year. Looks like, the smartphone manufacturer is not living up to its words this time. As per a new report coming all the way from South Korea, Samsung has permanently discontinued the Galaxy Note series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera details tipped: All you need to know

While the company hasn’t officially revealed any specific details on the same yet, rumours suggest that the company now wants to focus on foldable more. Samsung reportedly believes foldable has a lot of potentials and going forward that’s going to be the future of smartphones. Also Read - Samsung tipped to launch these products next year: All you need to know

Focus on foldable

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer already offers a range of foldable devices globally as well as in India. Earlier this year, the company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 in the country. The latter received a great response from consumers and that’s mainly because of the form factor and such an interesting price tag. Also Read - Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Samsung-Galaxy-Note-20-Ultr

The Galaxy Z Flip3 currently starts at a price of Rs 84,999 while the Z Fold3 starts at a price of Rs 1,49,999 as mentioned on the official Samsung website. Year-on-year Samsung has improved its foldable’s experience. Read our Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 review here.

To cast your vote for other categories click here

By discontinuing the Galaxy Note, Samsung wants to shift its focus completely to the foldable. As per shipments, the Galaxy Z Fold alone targets up to 13 million. In comparison, the Galaxy Note10 and Note20 series received around 12.7 and 9.7 million orders in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Considering the trend, it makes complete sense to shift focus to foldable.

Some media reports also suggest that Samsung is stopping the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra production in 2022, which again makes sense considering it has been more than a year since these models have been released. Currently, the company is reportedly working on the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which are to be released in the first half of 2022 at the Unpacked event.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 26, 2021 12:45 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note

19900

Android OS, v2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
Dual-core 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A9
8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good
News
Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good
Today s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards

Gaming

Today s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards

OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

Mobiles

OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Telecom

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

Today s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards

OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup
Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

News

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far
Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Electric Vehicle

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A03 बजट रेंज में 48MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ पेश

Free Fire में धांसू स्किन समेत मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड्स, जानिए फ्री में पाने का तरीका

Samsung यूजर्स के लिए बुरी खबर, बंद होने वाला है 108MP कैमरे वाले इस धांसू फोन का प्रोडक्शन

Micromax ला रहा धांसू फोन, दमदार फीचर्स के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

एयरटेल प्रीपेड प्लान आज से हुए महंगे, यहां देखें नए रेट की पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India

News

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India
moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good
News
Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good
Today s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards

Gaming

Today s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards
OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

Mobiles

OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?
Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Telecom

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices
Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers