Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker
  Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker: Counterpoint
Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker: Counterpoint

Despite a 1.6 percent decline through the year, Qualcomm maintained its solid top spot ranking.

  Published: April 17, 2020 9:05 PM IST
Driven by solid performance in India, Latin America and Europe, Samsung has become the third largest smartphone application processor vendor globally in 2019, pushing Apple to the fourth position, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research. Also Read - Samsung was reportedly developing two more Exynos custom core designs

Samsung and HiSilicon (Huawei) were the only vendors in the top five to see positive share growth in 2019. “Samsung’s focus to be competitive in both price and performance seems to have paid off. However, Samsung’s outsourcing of some A-series smartphone manufacturing to Chinese ODMs since last year will drive some share gains for Qualcomm and Mediatek,” Jene Park, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement this week. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A30s को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, मिले ये नए फीचर

Despite a 1.6 percent decline through the year, Qualcomm maintained its solid top spot ranking, accounting for one-third of smartphone application processor shipments in 2019. Qualcomm enjoyed shares exceeding 30 percent in all markets except Middle East & Africa (MEA), where lower demand for high-end smartphones tempered demand for Qualcomm chipsets in comparison to other markets. MediaTek also saw slight share declines in 2019, but maintained its second-place position. Also Read - Samsung develops ‘Hand Wash’ app for Galaxy Watch in line with WHO recommendations

Meanwhile, Samsung strengthened its portfolio with a new tablet this week carrying Exynos chipset. Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. At present, the company has launched it for the Indonesia market only. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen and packs a 7,040mAh battery. It just has a marginally smaller display than the previously launched Galaxy Tab S6. The Lite variant offers 10.4-inch display instead of the 10.5-inch display.

Samsung Indonesia website only notes three color options and two storage models. The storage variant as per listing are 64GB and 128GB, while the color options will be Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey. As of now, there is no official release date by Samsung for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, also it is unclear whether the new tablet will be launched in India or not.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: April 17, 2020 9:05 PM IST

