comscore Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'
News

Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

News

Samsung will be donating Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 7:55 PM IST
samsung-logo

Samsung on Tuesday pledged a contribution of Rs 20 crore to the Union and State governments in India. The company in a statement said that it will be donating Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In addition, Samsung employees across India are putting together their personal contribution. The company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks. Also Read - Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Fight Corona’ section in Airtel Thanks app

“At Samsung, our commitment is to stand strong with the nation during these testing times. In our endeavor to enable individuals to support the cause, we have updated our Samsung Pay platform to allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund. Consumers can contribute directly to the PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option,” noted Samsung India. Also Read - Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates in several countries, including India

The company says it is also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided.

In Noida, the company has provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. So far Samsung has provided thousands of preventive masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has also delivered Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship program. In this, the company also provides training to technicians on how to use these machines.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 7:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'
News
Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'
Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Telecom

Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch screen: Price, Specs

Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

OnePlus 8 Series launch

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

News

Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'
Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Telecom

Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app
Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report

News

Apple is the most imitated brand for phishing attacks: Report
Amazon, Flipkart, allowed to operate in non-hotspot areas

News

Amazon, Flipkart, allowed to operate in non-hotspot areas
OnePlus 8 Series: Instagram filters allows fans to unbox the device at their home

News

OnePlus 8 Series: Instagram filters allows fans to unbox the device at their home

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

एप्पल ने iPhone SE को भारत में 42,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किया

सिर्फ 15 पैसे में बिक रही जूम एप के यूजर्स की डिटेल्स, 5 लाख यूजर्स की जानकारी बिक रही है यहां

Honor 30 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, Huawei P40 Pro जैसा ही मिलता है दमदार कैमरा

Lenovo Legion स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 90 वॉट चार्जर, मात्र 15 में फुल चार्ज हो जाएगा फोन!

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch screen: Price, Specs
News
Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch screen: Price, Specs
Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

News

Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'
Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera
OnePlus 8 Series launch

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch
Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development

News

Apple AirPower wireless charging mat back in active development