Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

Samsung on Tuesday pledged a contribution of Rs 20 crore to the Union and State governments in India. The company in a statement said that it will be donating Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In addition, Samsung employees across India are putting together their personal contribution. The company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks. Also Read - Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Fight Corona’ section in Airtel Thanks app

“At Samsung, our commitment is to stand strong with the nation during these testing times. In our endeavor to enable individuals to support the cause, we have updated our Samsung Pay platform to allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund. Consumers can contribute directly to the PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option,” noted Samsung India. Also Read - Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates in several countries, including India

The company says it is also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided.

In Noida, the company has provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. So far Samsung has provided thousands of preventive masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has also delivered Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship program. In this, the company also provides training to technicians on how to use these machines.