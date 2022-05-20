Samsung has launched its Pokémon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds in South Korea. These limited-edition earbuds box includes a pair of Buds 2, and a Poke Ball-themed case with a strap loop painted on it. They also come with several stickers featuring popular Pokémon characters including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Ditto, Dragonite, Lapras, Eevee, Gengar, and Mew. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench, reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Samsung Pokémon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 price, availability

These earbuds are available in onyx, olive, white, lavender, and graphite colour options. These earbuds are launched in Korea at a price of 134,000 Won (approx Rs 8,200). They are now available for pre-order in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets Copper Blush color in India

There is no word if these limited-edition earbuds will launch in India or not. For the unversed, Samsung also launched Pokémon editions of its foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 that never made it to India. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

Samsung Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 features, specifications

Samsung’s Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 Edition come with the same specifications and features as the original Galaxy Buds 2. The Pokemon Edition earbuds Poke Ball case can also fit the Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live.

Priced at Rs 11,990, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with a dynamic two-way speaker that includes a woofer and a tweeter. They sport an in-ear design and a glossy finish case. Each earbud has a silicon tip for a better fit.

In terms of battery, Samsung claims that the TWS earbuds offer up to 20 hours of battery life (with the case included) in ANC mode. The figures go up to 29 hours with ANC switched off. The earbuds themselves can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC. Qi-compatible wireless fast charging can deliver up to an hour’s playback with five minutes of charge.

In India, the earbuds are available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender colour variants. They were launched in India in August 2021.