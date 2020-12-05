Samsung wants to become the pioneer in foldable technology and the South-Korean tech giant has already left a giant footprint in that space. Not only has it been one of the first companies to roll out a commercial version of a foldable smartphone with the launch of the Galaxy Fold but now it’s prepped to launch three more foldable phones in 2021 to take the foldable segment by storm. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Long-term Review

As per a UBI Research report (via GSMArena), Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite next year. The report also mentions that the company will use ultra-thin glass as cover windows. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

Galaxy Z Fold 3

No doubt the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be carrying the mantle for the company as the ultimate flagship and is expected to debut with an under-display selfie camera. The display of the device is expected to come down a notch to 7-inch from 7.6-inch. The secondary display is touted to be a 4-inch screen. It is also expected to support the S-Pen (Samsung’s proprietary stylus). Also Read - Samsung working on Apple-like smart object tracker called Galaxy Smart Tag: Report

Galaxy Z Flip 2

The report touts the Z Flip 2 to sport a 6.7-inch internal display and a 3-inch external display. A lot of the design elements are expected to be carried forward from the Z Flip only that the external display now gets an upgrade. As opposed to many rumours, the phone is not expected to feature a hole-display design.

Galaxy Z Fold Lite

As the name suggests, the Z Fold Lite is said to usher in a more compact version of the Z Fold 3 with the same display specs but a notch lower in terms of the hardware and processing power. The Z Fold Lite might also give the under-display camera a skip.

Samsung is looking to go out all guns blazing for its foldable series and there are chances that the company might do away with its iconic Galaxy Note series to accommodate the foldable phones in that category. There are also rumours that Samsung will add support for the stylus in the upcoming Galaxy S21 series scheduled to be unveiled in January next year.