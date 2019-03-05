Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

After unveiling the new Galaxy S10-series smartphones last month in San Francisco, Samsung is all set to bring the devices to the Indian shores. There are three smartphones in the series – the compact and affordable Galaxy S10e, the regular Galaxy S10 and the premium Galaxy S10+. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S10-series will be launched by DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. The company will also be live streaming the event which will kick off at 12:30PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India prices

The affordable Galaxy S10e will be Rs 55,900, and will only be offered in one variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The standard Galaxy S10 will be available in two variants – 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 66,900, while the top variant with 512GB is priced at Rs 84,900. The premium Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, will be offered in three variants with the base model priced at Rs 73,900. The model with 512GB is priced at Rs 91,900, whereas the 1TB storage model with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 117,900.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications and features

All three smartphones are powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC, run on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. Up front, both Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 come with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Galaxy S10+ model comes with a dual camera setup comprising of a 10-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

The Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen, the Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch QHD+ panel, whereas the Galaxy S10+ comes with a larger 6.4-inch screen. Also, the Galaxy S10e comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ add a third 12-megapixel camera with telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom and portrait mode.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ also come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy S10e comes with a physical scanner embedded inside the power button. One of the interesting things about the Galaxy S10+ is that it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB storage.