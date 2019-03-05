comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow
News

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

News

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones in India tomorrow.

  • Published: March 5, 2019 8:46 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 series back 2

After unveiling the new Galaxy S10-series smartphones last month in San Francisco, Samsung is all set to bring the devices to the Indian shores. There are three smartphones in the series – the compact and affordable Galaxy S10e, the regular Galaxy S10 and the premium Galaxy S10+. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S10-series will be launched by DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. The company will also be live streaming the event which will kick off at 12:30PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India prices

The affordable Galaxy S10e will be Rs 55,900, and will only be offered in one variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The standard Galaxy S10 will be available in two variants – 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 66,900, while the top variant with 512GB is priced at Rs 84,900. The premium Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, will be offered in three variants with the base model priced at Rs 73,900. The model with 512GB is priced at Rs 91,900, whereas the 1TB storage model with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 117,900.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications and features

All three smartphones are powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC, run on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. Up front, both Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 come with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Galaxy S10+ model comes with a dual camera setup comprising of a 10-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

The Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen, the Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch QHD+ panel, whereas the Galaxy S10+ comes with a larger 6.4-inch screen. Also, the Galaxy S10e comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ add a third 12-megapixel camera with telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom and portrait mode.

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions: An answer to Apple iPhone XR

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions: An answer to Apple iPhone XR

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ also come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy S10e comes with a physical scanner embedded inside the power button. One of the interesting things about the Galaxy S10+ is that it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB storage.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 8:46 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions
Review
Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions
Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India

Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

News

Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

News

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India

Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow

News

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate
Lego reveals its own foldable product to take on the Samsung Galaxy Fold

News

Lego reveals its own foldable product to take on the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today
Samsung Galaxy A60 tipped to feature triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 tipped to feature triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner

हिंदी समाचार

सबसे सस्ता पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Oppo F11 Pro भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 सीरीज खरीदने पर जियो दे रहा है डबल डाटा और 2400 रुपये का इंस्टेंट कैशबैक

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर ने 8इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च किया Tab 5, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: 10 हजार रुपये में कौन है बेहतर

News

Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow
News
Samsung president DJ Koh to launch the Galaxy S10-series in India tomorrow
Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights

News

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event highlights
Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India
Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799

News

Huawei Q2 Pro Wi-Fi mesh router launched in China at RMB 799
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms