comscore Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung promises three Android upgrades for Galaxy S10 and newer but there’s a catch
News

Samsung promises three Android upgrades for Galaxy S10 and newer but there’s a catch

News

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has promised three Android upgrades for most of its premium phones since the Galaxy S10. The A series phones are also present but there are caveats.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 11:35 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review 4

When it comes to updates, Samsung isn’t at the forefront with the likes of Google and OnePlus. For its S and Note series devices, Samsung has upped its update delivery game recently but the numbers are low. Even their uber premium phones from two years ago hardly get two OS upgrades and the rollout is slow at its best. Samsung now wants to change that with the new phones. At yesterday’s Unpacked event, it announced three generations of Android upgrades for the Note 20 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store: Price in India, offers and specifications

Let us be more specific. Samsung clarified that it will deliver three generations of Android upgrades to all its premium phones since the Galaxy S10. This will affect the S10 series, Note 10 series, Galaxy Z series and some A series devices. Prior to this, Samsung was only offering two Android upgrades and three years of software support. This decision brings Samsung on par with Google and OnePlus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 और Note 20 Ultra हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

However, there are a couple of caveats here. First of all, the upgrades are limited to the S, Note, Z and A series, leaving the M series phone out. Even for the A series devices, the upgrades will depend on whether the hardware supports the new OS. Hence, you can expect only the likes of Galaxy A71 and above devices to make the cut. Samsung also focused on three generations of upgrades, which itself is a difficult term to understand. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched; check price, features and specifications

Galaxy S10 series to get two more OS upgrades

Hence, for those of you planning to get the Galaxy S10 models at a lower price, Samsung just made them more attractive. The S10 series is now guaranteed to get up to Android 12. This year’s Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will make it to Android 13 over their lifecycle. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite make it to Android 13. These Lite versions launched with Android 10 but they are using a generation older hardware.

With this decision, Samsung joins Google and OnePlus. The latter two have been delivering three Android upgrades for their phones since a long time. Samsung is usually behind in terms of speed but its OneUI interface is highly modified in comparison to the other two. That said, they all fall way behind Apple’s update cycle. Apple leads the industry in this case with five years of software support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

On the sidelines, Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 series along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and some more devices. The Note 20 series spawns two models, with the Note 20 Ultra being the most-equipped slab smartphone from Samsung. The Fold 2 is a successor to the original Galaxy Fold, complete with narrow bezels and a big foldable display inside.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 11:35 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

57800

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
News
Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

News

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

News

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers
Samsung Galaxy M31s sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G set to launch on August 7: Check details, price

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G set to launch on August 7: Check details, price

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Live: Apple, Xiaomi के फोन सस्ते में खरीदें, Citi, ICICI कार्ड पर 10% की छूट

Honor MagicBook 15 लैपटॉप की पहली सेल आज, ऐसे मिलेगा 4500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Honor 9A की सेल आज 11 बजे Amazon पर, 4 कैमरा, 64GB स्टोरेज को इस कीमत में खरीदें

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 12GB रैम के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज आएगा सेल पर, बॉयर्स को ऐसे मिलेगा दस प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
News
Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch
Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

News

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers