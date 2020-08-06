Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

When it comes to updates, Samsung isn’t at the forefront with the likes of Google and OnePlus. For its S and Note series devices, Samsung has upped its update delivery game recently but the numbers are low. Even their uber premium phones from two years ago hardly get two OS upgrades and the rollout is slow at its best. Samsung now wants to change that with the new phones. At yesterday’s Unpacked event, it announced three generations of Android upgrades for the Note 20 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store: Price in India, offers and specifications

Let us be more specific. Samsung clarified that it will deliver three generations of Android upgrades to all its premium phones since the Galaxy S10. This will affect the S10 series, Note 10 series, Galaxy Z series and some A series devices. Prior to this, Samsung was only offering two Android upgrades and three years of software support. This decision brings Samsung on par with Google and OnePlus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 और Note 20 Ultra हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

However, there are a couple of caveats here. First of all, the upgrades are limited to the S, Note, Z and A series, leaving the M series phone out. Even for the A series devices, the upgrades will depend on whether the hardware supports the new OS. Hence, you can expect only the likes of Galaxy A71 and above devices to make the cut. Samsung also focused on three generations of upgrades, which itself is a difficult term to understand. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched; check price, features and specifications

Galaxy S10 series to get two more OS upgrades

Hence, for those of you planning to get the Galaxy S10 models at a lower price, Samsung just made them more attractive. The S10 series is now guaranteed to get up to Android 12. This year’s Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will make it to Android 13 over their lifecycle. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite make it to Android 13. These Lite versions launched with Android 10 but they are using a generation older hardware.

With this decision, Samsung joins Google and OnePlus. The latter two have been delivering three Android upgrades for their phones since a long time. Samsung is usually behind in terms of speed but its OneUI interface is highly modified in comparison to the other two. That said, they all fall way behind Apple’s update cycle. Apple leads the industry in this case with five years of software support.

On the sidelines, Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 series along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and some more devices. The Note 20 series spawns two models, with the Note 20 Ultra being the most-equipped slab smartphone from Samsung. The Fold 2 is a successor to the original Galaxy Fold, complete with narrow bezels and a big foldable display inside.

