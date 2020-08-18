Samsung has stepped up its software game recently with flagships and even certain mid-range smartphones getting regular Android updates. Now, the South Korean tech giant has promised three generations of major Android OS updates for almost 40 devices. With this announcement, Samsung joins Google and OnePlus, two companies that have been consistently delivering three major Android updates to their smartphones. Earlier, the company was offering two Android OS updates and three years of software support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India: Price, offers, features and more

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung had confirmed it will deliver three major updates to all of its premium smartphones since the Galaxy S10. Now, the South Korean tech giant has released a list of all 38 smartphones eligible for three generations of updates. The company has also stated that this policy will be standard for all future Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Tab S series smartphones as well as select A-series devices. Also Read - Samsung planning to shift smartphone manufacturing to India from Vietnam

Smartphones eligible for three major Android updates

S series

Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, and all upcoming S series devices

Note series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G, Note 20, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10+, Note 10 5G, Note 10, Note 10 Lite and all upcoming Note series devices

Samsung foldable smartphones

Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Fold 2 5G, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and all upcoming Z series devices

A series

Galaxy A71, A71 5G, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Tab S series

Galaxy Tab S7+, Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and all upcoming Tab S series devices

Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics commented on the new policy. He said, “As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrades, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”