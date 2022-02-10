comscore Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates: Check if your smartphone is eligible
News

Samsung promises to make your Galaxy smartphones, watches last longer with four OS updates

News

Samsung said that Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and future Galaxy Watch series devices will also get four years of OS updates.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last night. At the event, the company launched its Galaxy S22 series smartphones consisting of the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company also introduced the Galaxy Tab S8 series consisting of the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. In addition to this, Samsung promised to provide four major operating system updates and five years of security updates to owners of its flagship smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?

Earlier, the company used to offer three years of operating system updates to its device users. Now, the company has promised to make users’ Galaxy devices last longer by offering more updates and upgrades. For instance, the newly launched Galaxy S22 ships with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Now, the Galaxy S22 owners will get four years of OS updates, which means they will get their last major OS update in the form of Android 16 that isn’t likely to arrive until 2026. Also Read - From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

Samsung also said that it is offering five years of extended One UI security upgrades. This means that your Galaxy S22 smartphone will get security upgrades until 2027. The company also said that Samsung’s Galaxy Enterprise Edition customers will receive a one-year licence for Samsung Knox Suite solutions to ‘deploy and manage devices with access to a dashboard that tracks security updates.’ Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in pics: Bigger display, better cameras

As far as the availability is concerned, the Korean smartphone company said that these updates will be available on select Galaxy S series, Z series and A series smartphones and tablets. The company said that it is planning to scale this effort across its various product ranges within the Galaxy ecosystem.

Smartphones and tablets eligible for four years of OS updates

– Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and future Galaxy S series devices.

– Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and future Z series devices.

– Galaxy A Series: Future A series devices.

– Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S series devices.

Smartwatches eligible for four years of OS updates

– Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and future Galaxy Watch series devices.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 9:55 AM IST

Best Sellers