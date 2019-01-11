Samsung's prototype 5G smartphone pictured on display at CES 2019

Consumer Electronics Show (better known by its acronym CES) is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most important events for the technology industry. Held in Las Vegas, NV, United States, the annual tradeshow sees a lot of companies (both big and small) demonstrate their existing and upcoming products, as well as technologies, and this year was no exception.

From TVs that can be rolled up to cars that can walk on robotic legs, CES 2019 had a lot of innovative (and perhaps, even a bit crazy) stuff on display. Naturally, as the world’s largest consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturer, Samsung had a presence at the event as well. However, even though the South Korean major’s products always hog the limelight, one product the company had on display was seemingly missed by everyone – a prototype 5G smartphone.

That’s right! At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung’s booth had a prototype 5G smartphone on display. Interestingly, there wasn’t much activity around the product, which is surprising, considering that 5G is perhaps the hottest new buzzword in the mobile industry these days.

Thankfully, the folks over at Business Insider were able to get some photos of the Samsung smartphone. The images show the smartphone in a shell case, resting on what seems to be a wireless charger/dock. Even things like power button, volume rocker, and Bixby button are visible. However, not much information could be found out by the smartphone. That said, it’s obvious that the product was just what its label would’ve had you believe – a prototype smartphone used to demonstrate the capabilities of 5G.

While we don’t know what these ‘capabilities’ are, it seems we won’t have to wait much longer. Samsung recently announced the launch date of its hugely-anticipated Galaxy S10 series smartphones, which will be landing on February 20. Previous rumors have claimed that (at least) one of the members of the S10 line-up would have 5G support. So now, we just have to wait!