Samsung's prototype 5G smartphone pictured on display at CES 2019

Samsung's S10 series smartphones will be arriving on February 20, and at least one of the members of the line-up is expected to have 5G support.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 11:05 AM IST
samsung-5g-prototype-smartphone

Image Credit: Business Insider

Consumer Electronics Show (better known by its acronym CES) is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most important events for the technology industry. Held in Las Vegas, NV, United States, the annual tradeshow sees a lot of companies (both big and small) demonstrate their existing and upcoming products, as well as technologies, and this year was no exception.

From TVs that can be rolled up to cars that can walk on robotic legs, CES 2019 had a lot of innovative (and perhaps, even a bit crazy) stuff on display. Naturally, as the world’s largest consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturer, Samsung had a presence at the event as well. However, even though the South Korean major’s products always hog the limelight, one product the company had on display was seemingly missed by everyone – a prototype 5G smartphone.

That’s right! At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung’s booth had a prototype 5G smartphone on display. Interestingly, there wasn’t much activity around the product, which is surprising, considering that 5G is perhaps the hottest new buzzword in the mobile industry these days.

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Also Read

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Thankfully, the folks over at Business Insider were able to get some photos of the Samsung smartphone. The images show the smartphone in a shell case, resting on what seems to be a wireless charger/dock. Even things like power button, volume rocker, and Bixby button are visible. However, not much information could be found out by the smartphone. That said, it’s obvious that the product was just what its label would’ve had you believe – a prototype smartphone used to demonstrate the capabilities of 5G.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 features first look

While we don’t know what these ‘capabilities’ are, it seems we won’t have to wait much longer. Samsung recently announced the launch date of its hugely-anticipated Galaxy S10 series smartphones, which will be landing on February 20. Previous rumors have claimed that (at least) one of the members of the S10 line-up would have 5G support. So now, we just have to wait!

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 11:05 AM IST

