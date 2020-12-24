Samsung is hosting its ‘The 8K Festival’ from December 24 to December 31, during which it will offer deals and discounts on its premium range of QLED 8K TV. During the offer period, Samsung’s QLED 8K TV range will be available at special prices, thanks to discounts of up to Rs 3 lakhs. In addition, users can avail up to 20 percent cashback as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to come with S Pen support, confirms FCC listing

The special offers on QLED 8K TV line-up will be available at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country during the offer period. Let us take a look in detail at the deals and discounts on Samsung's QLED 8K TVs during its "The 8K Festival".

Samsung QLED 8K TV discounts:

The 65-inch QLED 8K models will get Rs 75,000 discounts, while the 75-inch models will get Rs two lakhs off respectively. There's Rs three lakhs discount on the 82-inch and 85-inch models. A maximum cashback of up to 20 percent can be availed additionally.

Samsung launched its first QLED 8K TV in India in 2019 in four sizes – 98-inch, 82-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch. Among key features are real 8K resolution, 8K AI upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR. The TV comes with Ambient Mode, which lets users apply an interactive background to the TV frame to display weather conditions and time, when it is not in use. It can also display photos, etc.

Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled its 2020 QLED 8K TV line with 43-inch to 75 -inch screen sizes. The price starts at 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch model and Rs 9.99 lakhs for the 75-inch variant, respectively. The 82-inch model launched at Rs 14.29 lakhs, while the 85-inch version cost Rs 15.79 lakhs.

The TV sports an ultra-thin form factor and what Samsung calls ‘Infinity Screen’ with screen-to-body ratio of 99 percent. The premium sound features include Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA). Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K TV line also supports OTT platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot, and more.