Samsung, Qualcomm unveil new chips for TWS earbuds

Tech giants Samsung and Qualcomm recently unveiled new chips to be used on their TWS offerings. With the headphone jack slowly looking at a possible extinction, TWS earbuds grow in popularity. However, two factors have people still questioning if TWS earbuds can replace a good pair of wired earphones. These are audio quality and longevity. The new chips by the companies will improve upon these areas.

The new Samsung chips

The first chip is from Samsung. The Korean brand has developed a new Power Management Integrated Circuit, already present in the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The MUA01 and MUB01 PMICs are the new chips. These will respectively be used in the charging case and the buds. The new chips will help truly wireless devices last longer on battery.

Watch: How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

The new chip does this by creating space. Nested in the tiny chip are ten components, that cut down the chip’s size to half. The smaller size leaves more room for a bigger battery. Both chips by Samsung also feature a microcontroller and embedded flash storage. This makes updating the firmware on the buds even easier. Moreover, the MUA01 supports both wired and wireless charging cases for the TWS earbuds.

Qualcomm’s new chip

Qualcomm has unveiled the Bluetooth SoC for TWS earbuds. The QCC514X and QCC304X are the newest SOCs from the company for premium and entry-level TWS devices. Both the new chips come with Voice assistant support and Qualcomm’s Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (Hybrid ANC). This allows for low-latency leak-through.

Qualcomm has also promised “premium wireless sound and voice quality”. Further, the two new SoCs support Qualcomm’s new TrueWireless Mirroring technology. This reportedly functions by connecting one of the TWS earbuds to the phone. The other bud ‘mirrors’ the first bud, and offers a rapid swap under various scenarios. The premium QCC514X supports always-on voice activation to trigger the digital assistant, while the entry-level QCC304X only supports push-to-talk.