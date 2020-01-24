Samsung Quick Share feature to debut with Galaxy S20 series

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11 in San Francisco. Camera and 5G will be the highlighting features of the new smartphones. And on the software side, Samsung is reportedly set to introduce Quick Share feature that will allow for wireless file transfer between Galaxy devices. Samsung Quick Share will serve as an alternative to Apple’s AirDrop feature. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Quick Share detailed

With the launch of the Galaxy S3, Samsung introduced S-Beam feature, which worked similar to the Android Beam. But it required you to tap the two phones together to pair and connect. Now, with the Android 10, Google removed Android Beam as it is working on Fast Share feature. Due to this, Samsung is coming up with Quick Share feature, and it will first debut on the Galaxy S20 series.

According to a report on XDA Developers, the new feature will come as a part of One UI 2.1 update. While they were able to run the APK on two of their test phones, they weren’t able to transfer files between them. And unlike other services, Samsung Quick Share will also let you temporarily upload files to Samsung Cloud. These files can then be downloaded locally, or streamed to Samsung Smart Things devices. The file limit can be up to 1GB.

Galaxy S20 launch details

As mentioned above, the Galaxy S20 series is set to launch on February 11. Three phones are expected – the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phones will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, multiple rear cameras, bigger batteries, fast charging and more. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to come with a 108-megapixel sensor primary sensor, and a 48-megapixel secondary sensor with periscope style zoom lens. It will reportedly support 100X space zoom feature.