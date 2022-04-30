comscore Samsung R&D and Design Institute moves to new campus in Noida expressway
Samsung R&D and Design Institute moves to new campus in Greater Noida

Samsung India has moved its Noida-based R&D Institute, SRI-N and Delhi-based design institute, SDD to a new 377,118 square feet campus on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check price, specs, offers

The design of the building is inspired by the India Gate and the SRI-N and SDD office is built to deliver breakthrough innovations and new-age solutions that make people’s lives better. The latest workspace reinforces Samsung’s commitment to its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia by empowering the next generation of young India with its impactful innovations. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review: Style with power

“We are thrilled to announce the new location for Samsung R&D Institute, Noida. The new office space is an effort to create a safe and inclusive workplace that empowers every individual to innovate and create. Keeping in line with our core values of people, excellence and co-prosperity, the new office will offer the right environment and opportunities to deliver new-age products and solutions,” KY Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida said in a statement. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with a 108MP quad camera setup launched in India at Rs 23,999

“With this new space, we look forward to providing opportunities to young engineers to learn, grow and contribute to Samsung’s innovative global products,” he added.

Taking a step ahead towards creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, the campus has been carefully designed keeping in mind the needs of the specially-abled. Every campus area including pathways, parking, lobbies, lifts, staircases and toilets uses braille and tactile indicators to create a more accessible and inclusive workplace for all, the company noted.

To ensure the maximum comfort and convenience for employees, the campus is also equipped with a multi-format experiential cafeteria, training hub, crèche, gymnasium, wellness centre, daycare, banks/ATMs, cafes, restaurants, various recreational amenities as well as EV charging stations.

SRI-Noida was established in 2007 with the primary focus of mobile software development and testing. It is actively involved in developing localized and advanced solutions to suit market needs for South West Asia and also develop models for Middle East Asia, North America (USA and Canada), Europe & CIS regions. The centre possesses extensive and in-depth experience in major domains of R&D like Framework, Multimedia Applications, Knox Security and Health-based Wearable development.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2022 10:48 AM IST

