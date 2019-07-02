comscore Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung receives patent for a phone that can expand into a tablet
News

Samsung receives patent for a phone that can expand into a tablet

News

Samsung is yet to start sales of Galaxy Fold, but it is already working on a smartphone that can transform into a tablet. Here is how Samsung aims to achieve that design.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 2:01 PM IST
samsung phone tablet patent

Photo: LetsGoDigital

Samsung is yet to officially release the fixed version of its foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone. But, the company seems to be already working on its future. The Korean consumer electronics giant has received a patent that expands a phone into a tablet. The patent granted last month shows a phone that adds additional screen real estate to transform into a tablet. However, it seems that we are at least a few years away from such a device reaching the market.

Samsung Display Device: All you need to know

Smartphone makers are looking for ways to offer additional screen space without changing the basic form factor. The foldable smartphone design was widely seen as the first step in that evolution. However, the Galaxy Fold failure and Huawei Mate X delay has forced the industry to rethink their decision. Now, the patent received by Samsung shows that the company has its plans ready for years ahead. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has just published additional details of this design.

The patent, first spotted by LetsGoDigital, shows a phone that can be pulled from each side. The process adds more screen real estate, transforming the phone into a tablet. The report states that the design can add up to three times the size of display when it is in the form of a phone. The whole design relies on a motorized “rolling mechanism” to release additional screen. The mechanism also aids in rolling back the additional display into the phone.

Photo: LetsGoDigital

Samsung intends the frame edges be used as a grip and the flexible screen moves on rails for support. When the device is closed, the extra screen folds into a slot. They seem to come together for a more solid and sturdy form factor. The patent is titled “Display Device” and the implementation is the wildest idea yet. Samsung showed off a prototype roll-able display similar to this design back in 2016. It had a 5.7-inch display when fully extended and the prototype display alone was 0.3mm thick.

Samsung out-folding smartphone to launch before Huawei Mate X; mass production reportedly started

Also Read

Samsung out-folding smartphone to launch before Huawei Mate X; mass production reportedly started

Samsung Galaxy Fold Dilemma

Samsung’s biggest struggle with the Galaxy Fold has been the display. The flexible plastic OLED display used on Fold did not hold even for a week. The early reviewers pulled a protective screen which immediately damaged the display. Then there were also reports of debris entering the screen and damaging it. In order to make a functional device like one shown in this patent, Samsung needs a display first. While it is the leader in flexible OLED panels, it would need superior protective solution as well. Also, it would need to figure out a way to mass produce such a display design.

The big question surrounding the patent is how can Samsung turn into into a real device. Since it is a display device, we are not seeing additional components and battery. Addition of those elements could make the device too thick and impractical to carry around. One can only hope that Samsung fixes the issues because who wouldn’t like to won a phone that can transform into a tablet.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
thumb-img
News
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet
thumb-img
News
LG G8S ThinQ launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription
News
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

News

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

News

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

News

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet
Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch plans revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch plans revealed
Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed

News

Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Shinco ने 23,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया 49 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर, 12170 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

BSNL ने आठ Prepaid Broadband और दो FTTH प्लान के बेनिफिट्स में किए बदलाव, कीमत में भी हुई बढ़ोतरी

LG G8s ThinQ की कीमतों से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा, 59,800 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर यूरोप में बिक्री शुरू

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में इसी महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
News
Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

News

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

News

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet