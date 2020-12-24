Samsung seems to have a habit of poking fun at its direct competitor Apple for whatever the latter does. This happened when Apple removed the 3.5mm audio jack or when it introduced the notch in the iPhone X, and even recently when Apple stopped selling a charger with the new iPhone 12 series and more to follow. But now, the South Korean tech major has removed the recent ad that mocked Apple for this reason and we may know why. Also Read - Samsung QLED 8K TV range gets discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

Samsung gets rid of ad that mocked Apple

The company has removed the advert that its Caribbean subsidiary posted after Apple launched the iPhone 12. The ad threw a jab at Apple's decision to not include the charger and the EarPods with the iPhone 12 series and more iPhones to follow.

The ad posted on Facebook with a black charger, which no longer exists, by the way, read, "Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger to the best camera, battery, performance, memory, and even 120Hz screen on a phone."

While Samsung hasn’t revealed why it removed the ad, the reason is deemed pretty simple. Much like earlier, the company will also follow Apple and remove the charger and earphones with the upcoming Samsung devices.

For those who don’t know, Samsung has taken jabs at Apple on several occasions. It mocked Apple for the removal of headphones jacks, inclusion of notches, non-inclusion of fast charging, and even for the apparent lower download speeds.

While the company leaves no stone unturned to poke fun at Apple and keeps on coming up with indirect ways to do it, the company eventually ends up following what Apple has done. This leaves us wondering why the mockery in the first place.

For the uninitiated, Samsung is also expected to remove the in-box charger and earphones with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which is scheduled to launch in January 2021. The decision, which is for environmental reasons (at least on the surface) will take shape in Europe and eventually extend to more regions.

However, we still don’t have a confirmation on the same and need to wait until the launch to take place.