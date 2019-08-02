comscore Samsung is reportedly developing new mid-range Exynos 9630 SoC
Samsung reportedly developing new mid-range Exynos 9630 mobile chipset

  Published: August 2, 2019 1:47 PM IST
Samsung Exynos

Samsung reportedly has a new mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) under development, which we might see next year in the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy M series of smartphones. According to GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung is working on the Exynos 9610 SoC successor called the Exynos 9630. The mobile chipset is speculated to debut with devices like the Galaxy A51 or the Galaxy A71 next year.

The South Korean electronics major introduced the octa-core Exynos 7 Series 9610 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz earlier last year in March. The chipset, based on 10nm architecture, powered mid-range handsets like the Galaxy A50. As per report, the company now has a mobile chipset under development with product code S5E9630. It is believed to get branded as the Samsung Exynos 9630. But there is no other detail available at this point. What can only be expected is that Samsung might built this chip on 8nm FinFET architecture, just like the Exynos 9820.

Samsung recently filed trademark at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) with a total of nine Galaxy A series monikers, which we might see in 2020. And looking at the naming convention these upcoming smartphones should succeed current generation Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and more. The company did the same thing earlier this year in 2019, where 9 Galaxy A model names had leaked before launch.

The latest EUIPO filing of the nine Galaxy A series trademarks added up one number in the predecessor’s name. As per the listing, the upcoming Galaxy A series will include Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91 smartphones next. To remember, the trademark filling is just an alpha stage of product, so we are expecting Samsung to launch these smartphones in 2020 starting.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50
Price 19990
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage
Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: August 2, 2019 1:47 PM IST

