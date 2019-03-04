Samsung reportedly offering foldable tech to Apple, Google

Samsung has sent samples of its foldable display to tech giants Apple and Google, according to media reports. “The samples reportedly measure 7.2 inches, just 0.1 inches smaller than the main panel on the Samsung Galaxy Fold,” AppleInsider quoted South Korea’s ET News as saying on Saturday.

The company would be a likely candidate for providing foldable panels to Apple since it already supplies most of the OLED components for the iPhone XS and XS Max. “Samsung is currently able to produce about 2.4 million foldable displays per year, it’s contemplating ramping up to 10 million,” the report said.

Apple has shown interest in foldable OLED for years in the form of related patent applications. With the launch of the Galaxy Fold, the company may now be under pressure to deliver a competing product. According to the report, 2019 iPhones are expected to retain fixed panels; however, and the typical analyst view is that Apple won’t have any foldable iPhones ready until at least 2020.

Besides, Samsung launched its first foldable smartphone, named Galaxy Fold at its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco on February 20. It offers two screens, consisting of one 7.3-inch flexible display and a 4.6-inch secondary screen. It is backed by a total 4,380mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.