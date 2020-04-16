Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

Samsung said to be working on the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9. It’s been reported by GizChina that Samsung’s Korean customer support apparently told a customer about the update. While stressing the hardware limitations of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the alleged customer care message underlines that the developers are studying a sort of “adapted” version. Also Read - Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

In case if the update is indeed under works, then one can expect various new features in the Gallery, Quick Share and Music Share, or even the new virtual keyboard. That said, it will be difficult for Samsung to support new features on the camera such as Single Shooting, Video Pro and video recording in Full HD at 60 fps on the front camera of Galaxy Note 9, added report. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with 10.4-inch display, S Pen, 7040mAh battery and more

Just last week, Samsung started pushing the One UI 2.1 update for the latest Galaxy S10 Lite. The update has gradullay started rolling out from Spain, and other markets should follow in coming weeks. It brought a handful of new features with April 2020 security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास बातें

It was reported that One UI 2.1 for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite offers improved AR Emoji with manual editing and enhanced facial expression recognition. The changelog mentioned more organized Gallery, Quick Crop, Quick Share, Music Share, and an updated Samsung Keyboard with multilingual translation etc.

In camera department specifically, the Pro mode for videos has been added. Some of the other camera related features in changelog include Single Take, My Filters, new filters, Selfie Tone, and Timelapse for night time.

