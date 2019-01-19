comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung testing Android Pie for Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018): Report
News

Samsung testing Android Pie for Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018): Report

News

The company is reportedly also working on Android 9 Pie for Galaxy A7 (2018)

  • Published: January 19, 2019 1:40 PM IST
samsung one ui android pie

Credit - Rehan Hooda

It looks like Samsung is going out in full force to roll out Android 9 Pie for its smartphones. Having recently started Android 9 Pie (which also includes the company’s brand-new One UI) beta test for Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8, it appears Samsung is now focusing on the A-series. According to a new report, the South Korean technology major is working on Android 9 Pie update for its Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphones, which launched last year.

The information was initially spotted by SamMobile. According to the report, Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) with Android 9 Pie were recently certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. Taking into consideration the timeline that the report talks about, it looks like Samsung is right on schedule to deliver the update on time.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The report by SamMobile also noted that A9 and A8 are not the only devices to get certification for Android Pie-based updates in recent weeks. The Wi-Fi Alliance has also certified the Galaxy A7 (2018) with Android Pie, indicating that the company is working on updating all three Galaxy A-series devices that it launched last year. Considering that Samsung has received the certification now for the devices, it is possible that it may roll out the updates for the three smartphones ahead of the timeline, provided there are no system-breaking bugs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update with One UI rolling out to users in India and South Korea

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update with One UI rolling out to users in India and South Korea

Samsung has not revealed any information about the timeline but it is possible that the company is planning to launch the One UI beta program for these devices in the coming weeks, most-likely in February. The development comes days after the company rolled out the update for its Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 9.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Processor
16 MP (F1.9) + 8 MP (F1.9) dual Camera
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

36990

Android 8.0 Oreo
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Quad cameras - 24MP + 10MP (telephoto) + 8MP (wide angle) + 5MP (depth)
  • Published Date: January 19, 2019 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 'Assured Upgrade' program launched; discounts and cashback on OnePlus 6T
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Republic Day sale starts January 20: Top electronics deals

Sponsored

Most Popular

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A9 (2018) may get Android Pie soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A9 (2018) may get Android Pie soon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon
Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

News

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20
Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident

News

Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 prices in India to start from Rs 7,990

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 prices in India to start from Rs 7,990

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर 10 लाइट की 20 तारीख को रात 12 बजे होगी पहली फ्लैश सेल, यहां से खरीदें

आईआईटी-मद्रास ने एआई प्रशिक्षण के लिए स्टार्टअप शुरू किया

हुवावे अगले हफ्ते रिलीज करेगी EMUI 9.0

लॉन्च से पहले सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और गैलेक्सी M20 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, 7,990 रुपये होगी शुरुआती कीमत

डीटल के LED TV अब स्नैपडील पर भी हुए उपलब्ध

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A9 (2018) may get Android Pie soon
News
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A9 (2018) may get Android Pie soon
Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon

News

Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon
BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

News

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon
Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

News

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20