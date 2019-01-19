Samsung testing Android Pie for Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018): Report

It looks like Samsung is going out in full force to roll out Android 9 Pie for its smartphones. Having recently started Android 9 Pie (which also includes the company’s brand-new One UI) beta test for Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8, it appears Samsung is now focusing on the A-series. According to a new report, the South Korean technology major is working on Android 9 Pie update for its Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphones, which launched last year.

The information was initially spotted by SamMobile. According to the report, Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) with Android 9 Pie were recently certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. Taking into consideration the timeline that the report talks about, it looks like Samsung is right on schedule to deliver the update on time.

The report by SamMobile also noted that A9 and A8 are not the only devices to get certification for Android Pie-based updates in recent weeks. The Wi-Fi Alliance has also certified the Galaxy A7 (2018) with Android Pie, indicating that the company is working on updating all three Galaxy A-series devices that it launched last year. Considering that Samsung has received the certification now for the devices, it is possible that it may roll out the updates for the three smartphones ahead of the timeline, provided there are no system-breaking bugs.

Samsung has not revealed any information about the timeline but it is possible that the company is planning to launch the One UI beta program for these devices in the coming weeks, most-likely in February. The development comes days after the company rolled out the update for its Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 9.