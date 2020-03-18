South Korean company Samsung is rumored to be working on a bigger camera sensor. The new 150-megapixel sensor is apparently based on the sams Nonacell technology that Samsung used on the previous ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. This is the same 108-megapixel camera sensor that featured on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The technology makes use of 9-in-1 pixel binning to provide high-resolution results. It is also the successor to the earlier Tetracell technology by Samsung. This was used on the ISOCELL Bright HMX.

There is still no official announcement from Samsung on the new 150-megapixel sensor. However, a report from Taiwan has been published on Clien, a South Korean forum. Further, the reports suggest that Samsung has been working on a 150-megapixel sensor. Spotted by a tipster on Twitter, the report shows that the new sensor will be of 1-inch in size. This is a larger size than that of the 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor used on the S20 Ultra.

The new larger sensor will likely not make it to all segments of devices, and hence to the masses. The big size would likely bring with it engineering challenges. The sensor might only be seen on some high-end flagship models. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are three manufacturers who have reportedly requested Samsung to provide the new sensor.

Samsung might not use the sensor in its phones

Xiaomi has suggested that it could implement the new technology in a flagship phone as early as Q4 2020. This could be the first time we see the new sensor in a phone. Further, Oppo and Vivo are expected to use the said sensor in its flagship phones by Q1 2021. It is also likely that Samsung may choose to not implement the new sensor in its own upcoming flagship devices. The brand might develop and produce the sensor only for Chinese manufacturers.