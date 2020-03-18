comscore Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor, could debut in Q4 2020
News

Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor, could debut in Q4 2020

News

The new 150-megapixel senor by Samsung is reportedly an inch long in size and will likely only be used in top flagship models.

  • Published: March 18, 2020 11:24 AM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-Plus-2

South Korean company Samsung is rumored to be working on a bigger camera sensor. The new 150-megapixel sensor is apparently based on the sams Nonacell technology that Samsung used on the previous ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. This is the same 108-megapixel camera sensor that featured on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Related Stories


The technology makes use of 9-in-1 pixel binning to provide high-resolution results. It is also the successor to the earlier Tetracell technology by Samsung. This was used on the ISOCELL Bright HMX.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

There is still no official announcement from Samsung on the new 150-megapixel sensor. However, a report from Taiwan has been published on Clien, a South Korean forum. Further, the reports suggest that Samsung has been working on a 150-megapixel sensor. Spotted by a tipster on Twitter, the report shows that the new sensor will be of 1-inch in size. This is a larger size than that of the 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor used on the S20 Ultra.

The new larger sensor will likely not make it to all segments of devices, and hence to the masses. The big size would likely bring with it engineering challenges. The sensor might only be seen on some high-end flagship models. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are three manufacturers who have reportedly requested Samsung to provide the new sensor.

Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

Also Read

Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

Samsung might not use the sensor in its phones

Xiaomi has suggested that it could implement the new technology in a flagship phone as early as Q4 2020. This could be the first time we see the new sensor in a phone. Further, Oppo and Vivo are expected to use the said sensor in its flagship phones by Q1 2021. It is also likely that Samsung may choose to not implement the new sensor in its own upcoming flagship devices. The brand might develop and produce the sensor only for Chinese manufacturers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 11:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor
News
Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor
PUBG update 6.3 now live with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 now live with Panzerfaust, other changes

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

News

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90

WhatsApp beta for iOS brings share sheet integration

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor

News

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review
Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

News

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India
Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90

News

Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90
Redmi K30 Pro could launch in two variants

News

Redmi K30 Pro could launch in two variants

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोनावायरस के चलते नकदी छूने से बच रहे हैं लोग, ऑनलाइन भुगतान में बढ़ोत्तरी : पेटीएम

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन ने बेंचमार्क टेस्ट में हासिल किया जबरदस्त स्कोर, जानें कैसी रही परफॉर्मेंस

Samsung Galaxy M21 आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा 48MP का कैमरा

सस्ते में आईफोन, मैकबुक खरीदने का मिल रहा मौका, अमेजन पर शुरू हुई सेल

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किया Realme 6i, बना इस स्पेसिफिकेशन वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

News

Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware
News
Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware
Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor

News

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor
Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

News

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India
Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90

News

Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90
WhatsApp beta for iOS brings share sheet integration

News

WhatsApp beta for iOS brings share sheet integration