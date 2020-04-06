comscore Is Samsung Exynos 990 inferior; the company responds | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap between Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865
News

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap between Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865

News

Samsung is trying to put critics at ease by directly addressing the performance gap between the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chipsets.

  • Published: April 6, 2020 2:30 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-Plus-1

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the latest flagship from the Korean company, comes with two different internals depending on the market. In some markets, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC while other markets are getting Exynos 990-powered variants. While Samsung has used different chipsets in the past, this year, it has launched Snapdragon-powered models in its home market as well. This has irked some members of Samsung’s chip unit who have reportedly felt humiliated by the decision.

Related Stories


This year, the Exynos-powered variant seems to be sold only in Europe and some Asian markets. In the past, Samsung has sold Qualcomm-powered Galaxy S smartphones only in the US and China. This year, more markets have been blessed with the Snapdragon powered models. This has raised speculation of where Samsung is not confident about its Exynos chipset. Some of the people directly involved with the development of Exynos 990 seem to have taken it personally. A report said that these workers feel “humiliated” by Samsung’s decision.

Samsung responds to critics about Exynos chipset

However, Samsung has refuted those claims and has responded to critics. “The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865,” the company said in a statement shared with SamMobile. “Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” the company added.

The debate around Samsung Exynos vs Qualcomm Snapdragon is not new and it won’t die anytime soon. However, in the past, it has been noticed that Qualcomm is superior to Samsung’s own chipsets. Even when Samsung was making Qualcomm’s flagship processors, the Snapdragon performed better than Exynos. This year, the Snapdragon 865 has been found to be significantly better than Exynos 990. The tests conducted by major tech publications and even several YouTubers show how Galaxy S20 with Snapdragon is better.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

One area where Snapdragon 865 beats Exynos 990 is in the graphics department. The Exynos 990 has been found to throttle sooner and does not maintain consistency while playing demanding games. The Snapdragon 865 also seems to deliver better battery life. Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP has also been found to process images better than Exynos. This has led to a petition demanding that Samsung use Snapdragon chips on all of its flagship devices. The petition, which has a goal of 35,000 signatures, has received 34,563 signatures at the time of writing.

For years, Samsung has offered a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset on its devices around the world. This has always led to comparison where Exynos has been found to be lacking in terms of performance. There are also reports saying that Samsung’s chipset division is in disarray. One thing is clear: Exynos lags behind Snapdragon in graphics performance. However, the deal with AMD could pull Samsung back in the fight. For the time being, your Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 is not as fast as the Snapdragon-powered variant.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2020 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
News
Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

News

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

News

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

Vivo Y50 renders and details surface ahead of launch

News

Vivo Y50 renders and details surface ahead of launch

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

News

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap
Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design
Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC
Lenovo and Motorola extended warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Lenovo and Motorola extended warranty on all its products till May 31
Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

News

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

हिंदी समाचार

PM Cares का फर्जी लिंक बनाकर लोगों से हो रही साइबर धोड़ाधड़ी

Oppo A12e की तस्वीर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए नजर, क्या ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन

iQOO Neo 3 स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे कई खास फीचर, Redmi K30 Pro से होगा मुकाबला

Disney+ Hotstar ऐप को मिला Dolby Digital 5.1 सराउंड साउंड सपोर्ट

यूरोप में भी कोरोनावायरस को लेकर शेयर हो रही हैं फेक न्यूज, 5G नेटवर्क को बता रहे हैं खतरा

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched
News
Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched
Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

News

Infinix Note 7 series launched with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

News

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap
Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design
Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

News

Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects