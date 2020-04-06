Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the latest flagship from the Korean company, comes with two different internals depending on the market. In some markets, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC while other markets are getting Exynos 990-powered variants. While Samsung has used different chipsets in the past, this year, it has launched Snapdragon-powered models in its home market as well. This has irked some members of Samsung’s chip unit who have reportedly felt humiliated by the decision.

This year, the Exynos-powered variant seems to be sold only in Europe and some Asian markets. In the past, Samsung has sold Qualcomm-powered Galaxy S smartphones only in the US and China. This year, more markets have been blessed with the Snapdragon powered models. This has raised speculation of where Samsung is not confident about its Exynos chipset. Some of the people directly involved with the development of Exynos 990 seem to have taken it personally. A report said that these workers feel “humiliated” by Samsung’s decision.

Samsung responds to critics about Exynos chipset

However, Samsung has refuted those claims and has responded to critics. “The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865,” the company said in a statement shared with SamMobile. “Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” the company added.

The debate around Samsung Exynos vs Qualcomm Snapdragon is not new and it won’t die anytime soon. However, in the past, it has been noticed that Qualcomm is superior to Samsung’s own chipsets. Even when Samsung was making Qualcomm’s flagship processors, the Snapdragon performed better than Exynos. This year, the Snapdragon 865 has been found to be significantly better than Exynos 990. The tests conducted by major tech publications and even several YouTubers show how Galaxy S20 with Snapdragon is better.

One area where Snapdragon 865 beats Exynos 990 is in the graphics department. The Exynos 990 has been found to throttle sooner and does not maintain consistency while playing demanding games. The Snapdragon 865 also seems to deliver better battery life. Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP has also been found to process images better than Exynos. This has led to a petition demanding that Samsung use Snapdragon chips on all of its flagship devices. The petition, which has a goal of 35,000 signatures, has received 34,563 signatures at the time of writing.

For years, Samsung has offered a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset on its devices around the world. This has always led to comparison where Exynos has been found to be lacking in terms of performance. There are also reports saying that Samsung’s chipset division is in disarray. One thing is clear: Exynos lags behind Snapdragon in graphics performance. However, the deal with AMD could pull Samsung back in the fight. For the time being, your Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 is not as fast as the Snapdragon-powered variant.