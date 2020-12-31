has posted a teaser video for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series launch on its official YouTube channel. The company in the video showcases how the design of the Galaxy S-series changed throughout the years and stated that “a new Galaxy awaits” in 2021. The company has not officially revealed a launch date for the same, however, many reports point to a January 14 launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series getting Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

The teaser video showcases the history of the Galaxy S series, as to how the company changed the design with each iteration. We see how the bezels thinned up, buttons changed, cameras changed and the arrangement of the sensors changed. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Apart from stating that “a new Galaxy awaits,” the company also added at the end of the video a stylized “2021” year marker, which hints that the device will be called the Galaxy S21. Also Read - Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

The new series will include three smartphones: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and . Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 Mini at a later date.

According to marketing images leaked before by WinFuture and tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ will sport flat displays and will come with a triple camera setup. Whereas, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a curved display with a quad camera setup on the back. On the front, all the devices will feature a hole-punch selfie camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra will also feature a laser sensor, which looks quite similar to the one on the .

The Galaxy S21 will come with a plastic back similar to the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a glass back. All the devices will sport a curved back design, with a unique metal stylised rear camera module.

Various rumours also point to the fact that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature support for the S-Pen. This is because various reports state that the company is discontinuing the Note series.