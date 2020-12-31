comscore Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 series teaser, could launch on January 14
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 series teaser, showcasing how the Galaxy S-series has evolved
News

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 series teaser, showcasing how the Galaxy S-series has evolved

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 series teaser video showcases the history of the Galaxy S series, as to how the company changed the design with each iteration.

Samsung-Galaxy-S21-Evan-Blass

(Image: Evan Blass)

Samsung has posted a teaser video for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series launch on its official YouTube channel. The company in the video showcases how the design of the Galaxy S-series changed throughout the years and stated that “a new Galaxy awaits” in 2021. The company has not officially revealed a launch date for the same, however, many reports point to a January 14 launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series getting Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

The teaser video showcases the history of the Galaxy S series, as to how the company changed the design with each iteration. We see how the bezels thinned up, buttons changed, cameras changed and the arrangement of the sensors changed. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Apart from stating that “a new Galaxy awaits,” the company also added at the end of the video a stylized “2021” year marker, which hints that the device will be called the Galaxy S21. Also Read - Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

The new series will include three smartphones: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 Mini at a later date.

According to marketing images leaked before by WinFuture and tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ will sport flat displays and will come with a triple camera setup. Whereas, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a curved display with a quad camera setup on the back. On the front, all the devices will feature a hole-punch selfie camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra will also feature a laser sensor, which looks quite similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21 will come with a plastic back similar to the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a glass back. All the devices will sport a curved back design, with a unique metal stylised rear camera module.

Various rumours also point to the fact that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature support for the S-Pen. This is because various reports state that the company is discontinuing the Note series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 7:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature
Apps
Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature
Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 teaser, could launch on January 14

News

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 teaser, could launch on January 14

How to apply New Year-themed Snapchat filters on Android, iOS

How To

How to apply New Year-themed Snapchat filters on Android, iOS

iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech

Mobiles

iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech

Boston Dynamics robots Atlas and Spot show off their dance moves in a new video

News

Boston Dynamics robots Atlas and Spot show off their dance moves in a new video

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi teases Mi 10i with new 108MP camera for India

Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 teaser, could launch on January 14

iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech

Boston Dynamics robots Atlas and Spot show off their dance moves in a new video

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 teaser, could launch on January 14

News

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 teaser, could launch on January 14
Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10

News

Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है बेहद सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, मिले लाखों प्री-ऑर्डर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC और 4GB RAM के साथ हुआ लिस्ट

Redmi लॉन्च कर सकती है सबसे सस्ता Snapdragon 888 स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुई तस्वीर

Google पर सर्च के दौरान एक गलती से लगी हजारों की चपत, जानें कैसे बचें

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Xiaomi teases Mi 10i with new 108MP camera for India
News
Xiaomi teases Mi 10i with new 108MP camera for India
Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature

Apps

Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature
Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 teaser, could launch on January 14

News

Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 teaser, could launch on January 14
iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech

Mobiles

iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech
Boston Dynamics robots Atlas and Spot show off their dance moves in a new video

News

Boston Dynamics robots Atlas and Spot show off their dance moves in a new video

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers