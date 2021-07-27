Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 features officially

After the plethora of leaks, Samsung has finally taken upon itself to confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. In an official press note, Samsung’s TM Roh has confirmed launching new Galaxy Z foldables at the August 11 launch event. The new models will feature improved security, support for more third-party apps to take advantage of the folding form factor, and feature an S Pen stylus for foldable displays. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale deals revealed: Discount on OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X, Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung hasn't confirmed the exact moniker yet but Roh reveals that new models in the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip range are coming at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The new Z Fold is said to "combine the very best that smartphones and tablets offer", whereas the new Z Flip will come with a refined style and is said to be more durable, thanks to Samsung using stronger materials this time.

Samsung reveals Galaxy Z foldables features

“We will unleash our latest and greatest Galaxy Z series to reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences,” said Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. Also Read - Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ to now protect your phone cameras, will debut on a Samsung phone

Samsung is doubling down its efforts to let more apps make use of the folding display. “For our third generation of Galaxy Z phones, we have lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format. From hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimized experiences,” Roh said.

The company says it worked closely with Google and Microsoft to improve on the data security and privacy aspect. “We constantly work with key partners to create cutting-edge security solutions that keep your devices and data safe every step of the way. This allows us to give you even more control over your apps, data and privacy, so you can curate your own experience — with total peace of mind,” said Roh.

Roh also shed some light on the new One UI Watch interface that it has worked upon with Google. The new interface will be integrated better with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem of wearables and smartphones.