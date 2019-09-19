Samsung recently released a new software update for the Galaxy S9+, that added the September security patch. The company has pushed the update to several more devices. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have received the 2019 Android security patch for the month of September. Read on to find out more about the new updates.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) update details

The new Galaxy A80 update is for those based in Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Paraguay, Panama, Mexico and India. It brings A805FXXS2ASI2 software version. The Galaxy A5 (2017)’s update bears the A520FXXUBCSI1 build. It is currently available in Croatia, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ update brings software version G95*FXXS5DSI1. It is available across Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Bolivia. The company is also expected to roll out the same update for the Indian units as well. The Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users will receive a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > Software update.

Besides, the Galaxy A80 is the company’s new smartphone, which was launched in July this year. It offers a 48-megapixel rotating triple camera setup. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Galaxy A80 price in India has been set at Rs 47,990. The Galaxy S8 is a two-year-old Samsung smartphone. Earlier this year, the South Korean giant launched the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+ phones. The Galaxy S10 series is a sequel to the Galaxy S9 family.

Features Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Samsung Galaxy S8 Galaxy A80 Price 28990 49990 47990 Chipset 1.9GHz Octa Core Processor Samsung’s 64-bit Exynos 8895 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED display-5.2 inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5.0 Protection-5.8-inch -2960 x 1440 pixel AMOLED-6.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2400pixels Internal Memory 32 GB, 3 GB RAM 64GB, 4GB RAM 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16 MP 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Front Camera 16 MP 8 MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Battery 3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging 3000 mAh battery 3,700mAh