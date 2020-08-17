Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G design revealed by leaked renders

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to be a watered-down version of the regular Galaxy S20. The phone will be equivalent to the Galaxy S10 Lite, which was launched back in January. The Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) was spotted on Geekbench recently. Now, unofficial renders have surfaced online that showcase the design of the upcoming smartphone. The renders show a device with a flat hole-punch display, relatively thick bezels, and triple rear cameras. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

As per a report by PriceBaba in collaboration with OnLeaks, the back panel of the smartphone is likely to be frosted or matte plastic. The report also confirms the name Galaxy S20 FE 5G for the lite version of the Galaxy S20. Furthermore, the leaked renders reveal a rectangular rear camera module with three cameras, a hole-punch design for the selfie camera, and a flat display. Additionally, the images indicate a USB-Type C port and a loudspeaker at the bottom as well as a volume rocker and power key on the left edge. As expected, a 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be found.

Expected specifications

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G was recently spotted in a Geekbench listing. According to the listing, the smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. Additionally, the device is said to feature a 4,500mAh battery, IP68 dust and water protection, and a 120Hz display. There could also be another version of the smartphone with Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The triple camera setup at the back will reportedly consist of a 12-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX555 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. In addition, the front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel shooter. Officially, there has been no word from Samsung regarding the existence of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. However, reports point towards a late 2020 launch.

