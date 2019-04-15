Samsung says it sold 2 million Galaxy A-series smartphones in 40 days

comscore
Samsung currently sells A10, A20, A30 and A50 models under the A series priced Rs 8,490 onwards.

  April 15, 2019 8:26 PM IST
South Korean tech giant Samsung Monday said it has sold two million units of its A series smartphones in 40 days, clocking about $500 million (nearly Rs 3,500 crore) in sales.

In February, Samsung had said it aimed to garner $4 billion (around Rs 28,000 crore) in revenue this year in India from its Galaxy A smartphones range that is aimed at the millennials.

“The A50, A30 and A10 have received tremendous response from metros and smaller cities. In the last 40 days, we have sold about 2 million units clocking $500 million,” Samsung India Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer Ranjivjit Singh told PTI.

He added that the company is confident of achieving its $4 billion revenue target.

Samsung, which is locked in an intense battle for leadership in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market with Chinese player Xiaomi, said it will launch three more smartphones in the coming weeks.

“We are adding the Galaxy A80, A70 and A2 core in the coming weeks. The A2 core (priced at Rs 5,290) will be our offering for entry-level smartphone buyers, while the A80 will offer great innovative features. We expect to see strong growth across the range,” he said.

With Chinese players denting the company’s share in the mobile handset market impacting its leadership position, Samsung had refreshed its strategy to bring its top-end innovative features to the mid-range instead of restricting those to top-end models.

While Samsung usually cites GfK data, reports from other research organisations such as IDC and Counterpoint have positioned Xiaomi to be ahead of Samsung (in terms of units shipped) for many quarters now.

Samsung currently sells A10, A20, A30 and A50 models under the A series priced Rs 8,490 onwards.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 8:26 PM IST

