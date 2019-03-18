Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected

After the Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 launch in the Indian market, Samsung might now introduce the Galaxy A90 to the world on April 10. The South Korean company has been long rumored to be working on Galaxy A90 gaming smartphone, which after the latest teaser can be expected to launch in the United States next month.

The company recently mentioned the Galaxy A90 name as the ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’ on its US website. Now, on Monday, Samsung tweeted (first reported by Sammobile) out a teaser to announce that it will be unveiling a new Galaxy A device on April 10. Other than that the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the launch.

Recently, Samsung UK also updated its official website with a support page for the Galaxy A90, A40, and Galaxy A20e smartphones. It is also possible that all these three Galaxy A series phone might launch on April 10.

This is not the first time that we have heard about the Galaxy A90 from Samsung. A leak last month claimed that the smartphone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage option. It is tipped to go on sale sometime in Q2 2019 and might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is expected to carry a triple or a quad-camera setup on the back.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

According to popular leakster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy A90 and will be Samsung’s first smartphone in the market with a pop-up selfie camera, which means the phone will not have any notch or hole for more immersive gaming experience.