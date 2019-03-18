comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected
News

Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected

News

The company recently mentioned the Galaxy A90 name as the ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’ on its US website.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 3:46 PM IST
samsung galaxy a30 a50 back

After the Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 launch in the Indian market, Samsung might now introduce the Galaxy A90 to the world on April 10. The South Korean company has been long rumored to be working on Galaxy A90 gaming smartphone, which after the latest teaser can be expected to launch in the United States next month.

The company recently mentioned the Galaxy A90 name as the ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’ on its US website. Now, on Monday, Samsung tweeted (first reported by Sammobile) out a teaser to announce that it will be unveiling a new Galaxy A device on April 10. Other than that the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the launch.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online with 5-inch display

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online with 5-inch display

Recently, Samsung UK also updated its official website with a support page for the Galaxy A90, A40, and Galaxy A20e smartphones. It is also possible that all these three Galaxy A series phone might launch on April 10.

This is not the first time that we have heard about the Galaxy A90 from Samsung. A leak last month claimed that the smartphone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage option. It is tipped to go on sale sometime in Q2 2019 and might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is expected to carry a triple or a quad-camera setup on the back.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

According to popular leakster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy A90 and will be Samsung’s first smartphone in the market with a pop-up selfie camera, which means the phone will not have any notch or hole for more immersive gaming experience.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 3:46 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online
News
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online
Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

News

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected

ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online

Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected

News

Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online
Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India
Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 devices are 'waking' too much in pockets resulting in faster battery drain

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 devices are 'waking' too much in pockets resulting in faster battery drain

हिंदी समाचार

आज से सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा सैमसंग Galaxy A10 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लॉन्च से पहले शाओमी के गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 के सिल्वर वेरिएंट की तस्वीरें हुई लीक

Tecno ने लॉन्च किया बजट स्मार्टफोन Camon iSKY 3, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Redmi 7, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

भारत में Vivo का iQOO गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected
News
Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected
ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras

News

ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online
Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India
Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official