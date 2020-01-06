comscore Samsung SelfieType tech to be showcased at CES 2020 | BGR India
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020, uses selfie camera to type

Samsung SelfieType will allow users to type with the help of the selfie camera. It will only use the selfie camera to allow users to type without the need of an external keyboard.

  Published: January 6, 2020 6:02 PM IST
Samsung SelfieType technology

It looks like Samsung is working on new technology for its future devices. The smartphone maker is working on a technology called “Samsung SelfieType”. Samsung SelfieType will allow users to type with the help of the selfie camera. It will only use the selfie camera to allow users to type without the need of an external keyboard. The company initially hinted at this new technology last month. However, just days or mere hours before the official reveal at CES 2020, a video showcasing the technology has leaked online. This new technology is likely to come across a range of Samsung-branded smartphones.

CES 2020: Samsung SelfieType demo leaks out before the launch

Just days before the actual launch, an unlisted video of the Samsung SelfieType feature has surfaced online. The video showcases how the feature is likely to function in the real world. It showcases the feature working with a standard Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. In addition, it also showcases how the feature will work with the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The video showed the user typing on a plain surface while keeping their smartphone in the front. It also indicated that there is no keyboard projection happening as seen in many future concepts.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The technology is simply going to use the selfie camera along with the AI to figure out what the user wants. It will likely use the object positioning along with machine learning to figure out the key presses. Samsung has not revealed any official information regarding the technology at the time of writing.

However, a recent post on the Samsung Community website indicated that this technology currently only supports English. It is unclear if this technology is accurate and fast as showcased in the video. However, if this happens to match the claims; it is likely to become the next significant input method in recent years.

