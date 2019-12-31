Korean tech giant, Samsung, recently announced that it will be showing off a variety of projects that the brand has been working on from its C-Lab incubation program at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. While we imagine this would include the usual smartphones, there is also the Samsung SelfieType.

Depicted on the official website, the new way of typing by Samsung makes use of an AI algorithm and a front-facing camera to ‘create’ a virtual keyboard in between the phone and the user. This emulates typing on any surface the phone and your hands are placed on, like a table or your office desk. The website also states that the SelfieType technology requires no additional hardware. The technology is also “highly adaptable” to various mobile devices, including smartphones tablets and laptops.

One possible interpretation of the statement could mean that the technology could even work on non-Samsung smartphones. This could point to SelfieType eventually being developed into sort of an AR keyboard app. In that case, the app would support any Android device.

Otherwise, the technology could have more to do with the hardware aspect of supported devices. In this case, Samsung may choose to sell the feature to OEMs. The front-facing camera is an integral part of most devices today. This includes smartphones, laptops and tablets.

The rise of AR keyboards before Samsung SelfieType

Years ago, a fan-made video that allegedly showed the Apple iPhone 5’s new features went viral. One of the main elements displayed in the video was a ‘laser keyboard’ that would pop out of one of the smartphones side edges and emulate a virtual keyboard.

While it never really happened, the feature in theory, was pretty similar to Samsung’s SelfieType. The only difference being it used a laser to project a keyboard on the surface. Since then, the idea has been coming up in tech every now and then. We recently saw Lenovo’s SmartCast+ follow similar footsteps. Apart from the Samsung SelfieType, the brand is also likely to showcase a window shaped device that can deliver artificial sunlight and more. The brand will also reveal the mysterious Neon AI project at the event. Lastly, there is the expected announcement of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite.