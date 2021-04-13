Samsung is said to be working on a smartphone that will offer better video stabilisation using a technology called sensor-shift stabilisation. Apple was the first company to use this technology in the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung is now looking to introduce the same in its lineup of Galaxy smartphones. Also Read - iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR got secret chip security upgrades in late 2020: Check details

Recently, the South-Korean tech giant announced that it will be partnering with camera pioneers Olympus to improve its camera technology. The duo is now expected to channel its focus on the sensor-shift tech in the coming days.

What does sensor-shift stabilisation do?

Most of the iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones use a more conventional method to stabilise videos called OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). OIS compensates for the vibrations of the phone by moving the lens on an axis. Sensor-shift technology moves the whole sensor itself that results in more stability and improved image quality.

OIS has been a tried and tested technology for most smartphone manufacturers. Google managed to challenge the prowess of OIS by introducing EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) in its Google Pixel smartphone back in 2016.

Today, flagships like the Galaxy S21 and the iPhone 12 combine both OIS and EIS to offer some stellar images and video to their users.

When could this tech be introduced?

With sensor-shift technology, smartphone manufacturers are looking to take stabilisation up a notch. Since smartphones are getting bigger in size, it is not that difficult for OEMs to accommodate more parts in the camera module to make the technology work. For example, Huawei’s upcoming flagship device is said to come with a 1-inch sensor and the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also comes with a sensor close to 1-inch.

Since Samsung has decided to give its mid-range phone like the A52 and the A72 OIS, it seems that it has reserved sensor-shift stabilisation for its flagship devices which Samsung is expected to launch in the coming months.

Also, it is believed that Apple will add the sensor-shift stabilisation technology in all of its upcoming smartphones including the iPhone 13 lineup.