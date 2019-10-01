Samsung is all set to launch its foldable smartphone in India today. To recall, the company first launched its Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone in the South Korean market. Just recently, Samsung released the handset in the US too. It was originally scheduled to hit the US market in April. But the launch was delayed due to screen defects detected in review samples. After making some changes and hinge strengthening, the phone maker recently launched the foldable device in the US. It is now all set to launch it in the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch will kick off at 12:00PM today. At the launch event, the company is likely to reveal pricing and availability details of the foldable smartphone. Besides, the South Korean giant first unveiled the Galaxy Fold at its Unpacked event earlier this year. It priced it at $1,980 (approximately Rs 1,41,300).

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC. The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage option. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot for further expansion.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

