Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

It seems that Samsung’s foldable display tech won’t just be limited to a phone that opens like a book as the company showed off a new foldable flip phone concept. The company teased a new foldable prototype at its annual Samsung Developer Conference. This device could be the successor to the Galaxy Fold, which costs Rs 164,999 in India. The brand is yet to reveal the name of the upcoming foldable phone. Samsung has posted a short video on Twitter, that shows a mock-up of a device that folded in half horizontally like old flip phones.

The company says that the idea behind this is to take “Samsung’s foldable phone tech and push it to become more compact, and extend to new device form factors, The Verge reports. “This brand-new form factor that we’re now exploring will not only easily fit in your pocket, but it also changes the way you use your phone,” said Hyesoon Jeong, head of Samsung’s framework R&D group, onstage at Samsung’s 2019 Developer Conference.



At the event, the South Korean giant didn’t reveal much of the details regarding the phone’s hardware, its availability, and others. Besides, Motorola recently confirmed that it is all set to launch a foldable Razr smartphone on November 13. Samsung and Huawei have already launched foldable smartphones and Microsoft joined the party with Surface Duo recently.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

The Lenovo-owned company will soon unveil its own foldable smartphone. Unlike Samsung and Huawei, Motorola is expected to leverage a flip phone form factor for this foldable device. It would be different from the design seen with Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and Microsoft Surface Duo. The Razr is expected to be another expensive foldable smartphone and a report claimed it would cost $1,500.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

Story Timeline