Samsung slashes Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 screen repair price for Care+ subscribers

Samsung Care+ offers an extended warranty benefit that extends the warranty of the mobile phone by one additional year. This will let users enjoy the same services offered during the warranty period for an one additional year.

Samsung has launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in India recently. To encourage users to buy these foldable smartphones, Samsung has announced a price drop for Samsung’s Care+ subscription plan. This means users will be able to get these handsets repaired at an affordable price. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 Core spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio chipset

Samsung Care+ benefits for Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4

The Screen only Protection benefit of the plan allows buyers to get their front cover screens fixed. As per the company, “With this plan, you are covered for any damage to the front screen for one year from the plan purchase date. Accidental and liquid damage Protection, as the name suggests, it covers the complete phone from any kind of accidental damage or liquid damage. This plan covers any physical or liquid damage to your device for one year from the plan purchase date.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 first impressions: A tad better than before

Apart from this, buyers will also be able to get 2 years of protection for their phones against any accidental, physical or liquid damage, or technical or mechanical failure.

Earlier priced at $249, this screen repair cost is now available at just $29. Otherwise, getting the screen fixed of a foldable phone costs almost as much as the phone itself.

For the unversed, the interested buyers in India will be able to pre-book the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones in India starting 12PM on August 16 via Samsung.com.

The company said that the interested buyers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 at the time will be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 40,000. Samsung also said that the buyers will get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking the two devices.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 11:21 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 12, 2022 11:24 AM IST

