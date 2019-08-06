Samsung has launched new TVs in India, which includes ‘The Frame, a Smart 7-in-1 32-inch HD and 40-inch Full HD LED TVs. The new Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs have been designed for young millennials and consumers of online content. The TVs will be exclusively available via Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store. There is a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,999 on the 55-inch 4K HDR ‘The Frame’ TV, starting August 12, 2019.

The 55-inch 4K The Frame TV is priced at Rs 119,999. The 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV also comes with a no-cost EMI option of Rs 999. However, the 40-inch Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV will go live on Amazon India and Samsung Shop in the fourth week of August. The 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV will cost Rs 22,500, while the 40-inch is priced at Rs 33,900.

‘The Frame’ comes with QLED tech, and has in-built motion and brightness sensors. The company says that when it is not being used as a TV, ‘The Frame’ moves into Art mode and displays digital pieces of art. The TV can also adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient. It offers Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life. The TV also supports Bixby and Google Assistant. One can also wirelessly connect ‘The Frame’ with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built-in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to the TV.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The new online exclusive Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs are equipped with seven ultra-smart innovations. They come with a Content Guide that shows and recommends content and pre-built video-on-demand apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5. It also comes with features such as Personal Computer, Music System, Home Cloud, Live Cast and Screen Mirroring. Along with the revolutionary smart features, the Smart 7-in-1 TV has unmatched picture quality with superior colors, stunning details and contrast levels, elevating your home entertainment experience to a whole new level.

The Smart 7-in-1 TV, on the other hand, allows one to transform the television to one’s own personal computer. The company asserts that “it enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud such as creating official presentations. Users can remotely access their laptop or personal computer from any location over the Internet. The TV is secured by multi-layered Knox for security.” It also provides access to Microsoft Office 365 services over the cloud.

Furthermore, one can even turn this TV into a virtual music system. The TV comes with what Samsung says Home Cloud. There is also a feature called Live Cast, which allows to stream live moments from any remote location on to their TV over the internet via phone. It also enables users to share a live stream with anyone having access to the customer’s Smart 7-in-1 TV. There is a Screen Mirroring feature as well as a Content Guide. The TV also offers support for Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more.